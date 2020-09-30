Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prakash Javadekar applauds critical role played by CPSE’s during COVID-19

The Minister along with the Minister of State, Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal today launched a compendium titled -Building Self-Reliance, Self-Resurgent and Resilient India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2020 16:04 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 16:04 IST
Prakash Javadekar applauds critical role played by CPSE’s during COVID-19
Shri Javadekar further said that as the country unlocks and marches towards “AatmaNirbhar Bharat” the role of PSE’s gains even more importance and expressed happiness that CPSE’s have got back to more than 90% production capacity. Image Credit: Twitter(@PrakashJavdekar)

Applauding the critical role played by Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSE's) during the ongoing pandemic, the Minister for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, Shri Prakash Javadekar said, "PSUs are the pride of nation and Modi Government is putting emphasis on increasing efficiency, turnover and profitability of these units."

The Minister along with the Minister of State, Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal today launched a compendium titled -Building Self-Reliance, Self-Resurgent and Resilient India. The compendium is about PSEs contribution during the pandemic.

Shri Javadekar lauded the work done by PSE's during COVID-19 pandemic. "Electricity supply during COVID pandemic was 99 percent, nearly 24,000 LPG distributors, 71,000 retail outlets, 6,500 SKO dealers were open round the clock to serve people,", said Shri Javadekar.

Praising the CPSE's for maintaining nearly 100 percent goods movement and goods production the Minister said, "Around 71 crores LPG cylinders were supplied to the people, OMCs have given 21 crore free refills to consumers for a period of 3 months from April to June with the financial assistance of Rs. 13000 Crore". He further added that nearly 33 million MT was transported and the CPSE's also gave medical assistance by providing nearly 11,000 beds in 201 hospitals spread across major cities & remote locations of the country"

Shri Javadekar further said that as the country unlocks and marches towards "AatmaNirbhar Bharat" the role of PSE's gains even more importance and expressed happiness that CPSE's have got back to more than 90% production capacity.

"Today there is a total number of 249 operating CPSEs with a turnover of more than Rs.25 lakh crores with an annual net profit of approximately Rs. 1.75 lakh crores; they pay around 3.62 lakh cr. in the form of dividend, interest, taxes and GST and also the Corporate Social Responsibility expenditure by them is approximately Rs. 3500 crores annually.", informed the Minister.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Johnson says internal market bill protects jobs, growth and trade

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the controversial internal market bill, which sets out technical details for post-Brexit trade between the constituent parts of the United Kingdom, aimed to protect jobs across the whole of the coun...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

German Chancellor Angela Merkel wants to do everything in her power to avoid another national lockdown, while the Slovak and Czech governments were set to declare states of emergency as Europe seeks to contain the second wave.DEATHS AND INF...

Travel slump threatens 46 million jobs, aviation group says

The impact of the coronavirus on travel may cost as many as 46 million jobs globally, according to projections published on Wednesday by an aviation industry group.The Air Transport Action Group ATAG predicted that the travel slump and a sl...

Punjab to waive partial annual licence fee for bars, marriage palaces

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday gave nod for waiver of annual licence fee for bars, marriage palaces, hotels and restaurants for 2020-21 proportionately for April to September. Agreeing with the recommendations of a Group...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020