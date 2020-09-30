Left Menu
Development News Edition

UNHCR calls to include refugees in social safety nets and services for COVID19

The call came as part of the annual consultations between UNHCR and NGOs, co-hosted by UNHCR and the International Council of Voluntary Agencies (ICVA), that was held from 28 to 30 September.

UNHCR | Updated: 30-09-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 22:25 IST
UNHCR calls to include refugees in social safety nets and services for COVID19
“Thanks also to preparedness measures, we have not yet seen any major outbreaks amongst refugees,” said Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees. Image Credit: Twitter(@APO_source)

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency and hundreds of non-governmental organisations (NGOs), today called on global leaders to ensure that refugees are included in social safety nets and support services for COVID19 and stressed the need for stronger integration of refugees and refugee-led organisations, their skills and knowledge, in humanitarian responses.

The call came as part of the annual consultations between UNHCR and NGOs, co-hosted by UNHCR and the International Council of Voluntary Agencies (ICVA), that was held from 28 to 30 September. This year's theme, Responding to Pandemics, focused on how UNHCR and partners respond and can strengthen partnerships in responses to COVID-19 and other pandemics. The event was attended by participants representing some 100 NGOs, as well as refugee themselves, academia, faith-based organisations and international agencies. For the first time, these NGO consultations were held online in four different languages and across seven time zones.

"Thanks also to preparedness measures, we have not yet seen any major outbreaks amongst refugees," said Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees. "The greatest challenge now will be to shield refugees from the economic impacts of the pandemic, which have hit the most marginalized, including refugees, the hardest. We need to focus on livelihoods and access to work for refugees to avoid them being pushed further into poverty. Only this will allow refugee families to survive."

The event started with a panel discussion with Grandi, ICVA Executive Director Ignacio Packer and Najeeba Wazefadost, an Afghan refugee in Australia, co-founder of the Global Independent Refugee Women Leaders and the Executive Director of Asia Pacific Network of Refugees.

Further sessions focused on three key subthemes around protection challenges, resilience and inclusion of refugees and climate action, particularly how to identify entry points for partnership and community engagement.

"The pandemic has highlighted the need for us to work in close partnership so that we are able to stay and deliver," said Packer. "For NGOs, the ability to stay and deliver rests on four key enablers: field presence and operational footprint, adaptation, access to timely, predictable flexible funding as well as the ability to procure and deliver the most needed items".

Wazefadost warned that refugee women and girls are particularly vulnerable to abuse and exploitation, including debt bondage, modern slavery and human trafficking, as they are often excluded from social safety nets.

"What we have learned during this pandemic is the importance of prioritizing the needs of women and girls, we need to look for allies," said Wazefadost. "In responding to COVID19, we need to create a firewall between immigration policies and health measures so that everyone can access health care without fear of detention, deportation or stigmatization."

Participants also acknowledged the need to develop innovative new ways of working that better leverage the capabilities of refugee-led organisations and more deeply integrates them with the refugee response.

The consultations also included cultural events, such as UNHCR's first digital 3 D refugee art exhibition, "A world where kindness defeats Covid-19", which featured 35 winning drawings created by young artists aged from 12-25 that participated in UNHCR's Youth with Refugees Art Contest.

Sudanese refugee and UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Emi Mahmoud, read out her poem called The Seven Stages of Grief During Coronavirus. With powerful words, Emi described how refugees felt and struggled during the pandemic, "Some things that haven't been stopped by COVID-19: wars, domestic violence, famine, pestilence, displacement – our will to live."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Biden warns that Americans will 'not stand for' Trump refusing to leave office

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Wednesday said voters will not stand for it if President Donald Trump loses the election and refuses to leave office, raising the tension ahead of the November vote. At a debate with Biden on Tue...

Bayer plans more cost cuts, impairment charges

German drugs company Bayer AG announced plans on Wednesday for more than 1.5 billion euros 1.76 billionof cost cuts as of 2024 and said it would take impairment charges on its agricultural business as it battles with low commodity prices. B...

Actors in drag march to highlight virus threat to UK theater

As much of Britains economy emerged from the coronavirus lockdown, its theaters stayed dark, with performers and staff unwillingly idled. So they made a song and dance about it.Scores of actors, technicians and theater workers led by pantom...

My Hero Academia Season 5 to have maximum characters from Season 4, what more we know

Season 4 of My Hero Academia left behind a wide array of possibilities that will surely be explored in Season 5. The ending of fourth season left the anime enthusiasts mesmerized with many expectations for the next season.The anime enthusia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020