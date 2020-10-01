ADVISORY-Ignore alert on Nikkei opening level, trading is suspended
Please ignore the alert on Tokyo's Nikkei share average opening level. The Tokyo Stock Exchange said on Thursday it has suspended trading in all shares due to a technical problem. Nikkei futues are trading. The alert is being withdrawn
