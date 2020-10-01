BKU activists, villagers wave black flags at BJP leaders in Hry’s Bakana village

Several Bharatiya Kisan Union activists and some villagers of Bakana village in Radaur assembly segment in Haryana waved black flags at some BJP leaders to register their protest against the three farm laws, enacted recently. The incident occurred in the village where the BKU activists and villagers also raised anti-government slogans when BJP MP from Kurukshetra Nayab Singh Saini arrived to attend a function.

Saini accompanied another senior state BJP leader Karan Dev Kamboj. According to eyewitnesses, the villagers raised slogans against the BJP-led government to protest against the three farming trade reform laws.

They demanded written guarantee from the government to ensure that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system for the procurement of crops would not be quashed. A video of the incident also went viral on social media in which Saini is seen trying to pacify the agitating villagers and assuring them that the entire paddy crop of farmers would be purchased by the government agencies at the MSP.

Saini also sought to assure them that the three laws were in the interests of farmers. But the farmers did not relent for quite some time, arguing that they have seen the "fate of promises" made earlier, prompting Kamboj to take pains to explain to them that the new bills would be beneficial to the farmers. Despite various attempts, Saini and Kamboj could not be contacted on their phones.

Notably, former Chief Parliamentary Secretary and former BJP MLA from Radaur, Shyam Singh Rana, resigned from the party on Wednesday to protest the three farm laws as well as difficulties faced by farmers due to the alleged delay by the government in purchasing paddy in the state. State BJP president Om Prakash Dhankar, meanwhile, at a press conference here on Thursday alleged that the Congress was misguiding farmers about the three farm laws. He said that these laws would revolutionise the farming and farmers would become prosperous.

He assured farmers that the entire crop would be purchased at the MSP..