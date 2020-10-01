Left Menu
Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday inaugurated Kerala's first mega food park that will help generate 5,000 direct and indirect employment. "Kerala's first and nation's twentieth mega food park in Palakkad district of Kerala was virtually inaugurated" by the Union Agriculture and Food Processing Industries Minister and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, an official statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 22:01 IST
Agri Min Tomar inaugurates Kerala's first mega food park

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday inaugurated Kerala's first mega food park that will help generate 5,000 direct and indirect employment.  "Kerala's first and nation's twentieth mega food park in Palakkad district of Kerala was virtually inaugurated" by the Union Agriculture and Food Processing Industries Minister and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, an official statement said. Tomar, who is also Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, said the mega food park will prove to be a milestone in the development of the food processing sector in Kerala.

"It will leverage an additional investment of about Rs 250 crore in 25-30 food processing units in the park and would eventually lead to a turnover of about Rs 450-500 crore annually," the statement said. The park will also provide direct and indirect employment to 5,000 persons and benefit about 25,000 farmers.

Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Rameshwar Teli was also present on the occasion. Twenty mega food parks in the country have been opened in collaboration with the Centre, and seventeen other projects have also been approved. A park in the Alleppey district of Kerala has also been approved.

Tomar said there is more potential in the export of value-added goods, which will not only earn foreign exchange, but will also create employment opportunities in the domestic market. Vijayan said that Kerala entrepreneurs will take advantage of the assistance being received from the Centre.

KINFRA Mega Food Park has been set up in 79.42 acres of land at a project cost of Rs 102.13 crore..

