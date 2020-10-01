Three PLFI members held in Jharkhand
Ranchi Police on Thursday arrested three members of the banned extremist outfit People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI).
The arrested persons belong to the gang of PLFI Commander Punai Oraon, police said.
Police have seized one countrymade pistol, three bikes and three mobile phones from the extremists' possession. (ANI)
