Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab: BJP's Tarun Chugh faces farmers' protest, seeks to explain benefits of farm laws to them

Krantikari Kisan Union president Darshan Pal said farmers had on Thursday staged a sit-in outside the residences of several BJP leaders, including former Punjab BJP chief Shwait Malik, in Amritsar. In other parts of the state, farmers squatted on railway tracks and raised slogans against the central government as part of an indefinite protest call given by several outfits.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-10-2020 16:34 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 16:34 IST
Punjab: BJP's Tarun Chugh faces farmers' protest, seeks to explain benefits of farm laws to them

A group of agitating farmers stopped the vehicle of BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh in Punjab's Amritsar on Friday and confronted him over the recently enacted farm laws, but the leader sat down with the protesters and sought to explain the benefits of the legislations. Kirti Kisan Union activists stopped Chug's vehicle when he was on his way to address a farmers' rally at Harsha Chinna village near Ajnala in Amritsar district.

Punjab has been witnessing protests over the three farm laws with farmers blocking rail tracks and staging demonstrations in some parts of the state. The agitators demand rollback of the legislations which, they claimed, will benefit the corporate sector and harm peasants. BJP leader Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, who accompanied Chug in Amritsar, said the agitating farmers sought a meeting with the prime minister and the Union agriculture minister.

Chugh explained to the agitators that the laws would benefit them and assured them that a meeting with the top brass of the BJP would be arranged soon, Chhina said. Chugh later told reporters that these farm laws will bring big change in the lives of farmers and make them prosperous. He said that they will approach every single farmer and inform them about the “benefits” of these “pro-farmer” laws.

Chugh alleged that the Congress was misguiding the farmers, while the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which quit the NDA over the farm laws, was spreading falsehood. “We are firmly saying that MSP (minimum support price) will continue like it is now. Likewise, mandis will also continue in the same manner,” the BJP leader said.

When contacted, Kirti Kisan Union leader Jatinderpal Singh Chhina, however, said Chugh had to cut short his meeting with the farmers and return due to the protest. He said the farmers' bodies have already given a call to stage sit-ins in front of the residences of several BJP leaders and to register their protest if they come to meet them. Krantikari Kisan Union president Darshan Pal said farmers had on Thursday staged a sit-in outside the residences of several BJP leaders, including former Punjab BJP chief Shwait Malik, in Amritsar.

In other parts of the state, farmers squatted on railway tracks and raised slogans against the central government as part of an indefinite protest call given by several outfits. A total of 31 farmers' bodies have joined hands to intensify the agitation and announced an “rail roko” agitation from October 1.

Krantikari Kisan Union president Darshan Pal said that farmers, who put up blockades on rail tracks at 30 places, will continue the stir to press the Centre to revoke the new farm laws. ‘Rail roko’ agitation took place in Dhablan (Patiala), Sunam (Sangrur), Budhlada (Mansa) and Gidderbaha (Muktsar) under the banner of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta).

Some other farmers' unions blocked rail tracks in Barnala, Bathinda, Faridkot, Gurdaspur, Rupnagar, Phillaur, Moga, among others. Farmers under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee have been squatting on rail tracks in Amritsar and Ferozepur since September 24. The agitating farmers have given a call to boycott some corporate houses and their products in the state. According to them, the Centre wanted to "benefit" a few corporate houses with these "black laws".

The agitating farmers said they would continue their agitation till their demand for rollback of the laws was met. Earlier this week, President Ram Nath Kovind assented to the three bills -- the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. schools in suburbs, small cities reopening without COVID spike; big cities up next

U.S. schools from kindergarten to high school have avoided a spike in COVID-19 cases, early data show, but medical experts say the real test is coming as students in large densely-populated cities such as New York and Miami return to classr...

It's unfortunate that teachings of Mahatma Gandhi are ignored: Digambar Kamat

The Congress Party in Goa celebrated Gandhi Jayanti and Shastri Jayanti at the South Goa district office on Friday with the offering of floral tributes at the portraits of the two national leaders. Speaking on the occasion, Opposition leade...

Dollar Industries sets up 4MW solar power plant at TN unit

Dollar Industries Ltd, one of the leading brands in the hosiery segment, has set up a 4MW solar power plant at its facility in Tamil Nadu, making it self- reliant and sustainable in power generation. Dollar Industries Ltd has invested Rs 18...

UK, EU leaders to discus Brexit, free trade talks

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday will take stock of negotiations on a post-Brexit free trade deal and to discuss next steps, officials said. The announcement by both sid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020