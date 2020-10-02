Left Menu
76.62 pc of the active COVID-19 cases reported from 10 States and UTs: Health Ministry

At least 76.62 per cent of the active coronavirus cases have been reported from 10 states and union territories (UTs), the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 18:44 IST
At least 76.62 per cent of the active coronavirus cases have been reported from 10 states and union territories (UTs), the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. According to the ministry, Maharashtra is leading the states' tally with more than 2.5 lakh cases. Karnataka follows with more than 1 lakh cases.

The government informed that active cases contribute only 14.74 per cent to the positive caseload of the country. As per the health ministry data, Maharashtra alone has contributed to about 2,59,490 new COVID-19 cases, while Andhra Pradesh has reported at least 57,858 cases. Karnataka has contributed to 1,10,431 cases, Uttar Pradesh has witnessed 50,378 cases, Tamil Nadu has reported 46,396 cases, Odisha is contributing to 31,795 cases, Kerala has seen 72,418 cases, while Assam has reported 34,163 cases. Telangana has reported 28,620 cases and Chhattisgarh has reported 30,468 cases.

So far, India has reported about 6.39 million COVID-19 cases and 99,773 deaths due to the virus. About 78,877 recoveries have been registered in the last 24 hours in the country. This has resulted in a continuous increase in the national recovery rate, which is currently pegged at 83.70 per cent. "India's total recoveries are 53,52,078 till date. The last 10 lakh recoveries were added in just 12 days. About 10 States and UTs account for 72 per cent of the newly recovered cases. Maharashtra has the highest number of newly recovered cases followed by Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka," the health ministry said in a statement.

The health ministry further said there are about 14 States or UTs in the country which have less than 5,000 active cases. A total of 81,484 new confirmed cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in the country.

In the last 24 hours, Puducherry has alone contributed to about 4,994 new cases, while Goa has reported at least 4,977 cases. Himachal Pradesh has contributed to 3,416 cases, Andhra Pradesh has witnessed 2,955 cases, Manipur has reported 2,402 cases, Chandigarh is contributing to 1,884 cases, Meghalaya has seen 1,750 cases, while Nagaland has reported 1,083 cases. Ladakh has witnessed about 1,067 cases, Sikkim has reported to 636 cases, Mizoram has witnessed 328 cases, Andaman and Nicobar Island has seen 172 cases while Daman and Diu, Dadar and Nagar Haveli has reported 113 cases. About 1,095 COVID-19 deaths have been registered in the past 24 hours from 10 States and UTs accounting for at least 83.37 per cent fatality.

Maharashtra reported 394 deaths followed by Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh with 130 and 80 deaths, respectively. West Bengal has reported 59 fatalities, Tamil Nadu has witnessed 66 deaths, Andhra Pradesh has seen 41 mortality, Punjab has reported 45 deaths, Delhi has witnessed 40 fatalities. Kerala and Chattisgarh has witnessed 29 deaths respectively in the last 24 hours, said the government. (ANI)

