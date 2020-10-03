Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rahul Gandhi led Cong MPs delegation, accompanied by Priyanka, to visit Hathras today to meet victim's family

A delegation of Congress MPs led by Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Hathras on Saturday to meet the family members of the 19-year-old who was allegedly gang-raped and killed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2020 11:02 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 11:02 IST
Rahul Gandhi led Cong MPs delegation, accompanied by Priyanka, to visit Hathras today to meet victim's family
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI

By Siddharth Sharma A delegation of Congress MPs led by Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Hathras on Saturday to meet the family members of the 19-year-old who was allegedly gang-raped and killed.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will be leading the delegation of party MPs from both the Houses. AICC Incharge of Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, will also be accompanying them. Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "I do not accept the treatment of the girl and her family by the UP government and its police. No Indian should accept this."

AICC General Secretary Organisation KC Venugopal tweeted, "Congress MPs under the leadership of former Congress President Shri. Rahul Gandhi will go to Hathras today afternoon to meet the grieving family of the 19-year-old daughter of Uttar Pradesh, who was brutally assaulted, murdered and the body cremated surreptitiously in the middle of the night by Yogi Adityanath led BJP Government." He further said in his tweet that the delegation "will meet the family members to hear their grievances and demand justice for the victim and her family who have been denied justice and severely traumatized by the BJP Government in their desperate attempt to hide the truth of the heinous crime perpetrated on the victim."

Congress has also called an urgent meeting of its MPs at the party headquarters before the delegation leaves for Hathras. All the MPs present in the capital have been asked to attend the meeting Earlier, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi tried to reach Hathras on Thursday but they were stopped midway and the UP Police filed FIR against them and other Congress leaders. (ANI)

TRENDING

First Direct Observation of Exoplanet Beta Pictoris c

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

Recipe is different, but titan has ingredients for life

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

California nears milestone: 4 million acres burned in fires

California is poised to hit a fearsome milestone 4 million acres burned this year by wildfires that have killed 31 people and incinerated hundreds of homes in what is already the worst fire season on record. Flames have scorched an area lar...

Have fun, be sensitive: Aamir Khan gives a virtual send off to Bennett University’s Batch of 2020

One thing I want to say to all of you as you are about to start your lives - the most I have ever learned in my life is by going deeper into my own country. That has been my own learning. I have told my own kids this and every young kid who...

US STOCKS-Wall St rises on stimulus bets as labor market rebound cools

Wall Streets main indexes rose on the first day of the fourth quarter on Thursday as investors bet on more fiscal stimulus after data showed a recovery in the labor market was slowing.The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits fell...

Rahul Gandhi led Cong MPs delegation, accompanied by Priyanka, to visit Hathras today to meet victim's family

By Siddharth Sharma A delegation of Congress MPs led by Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Hathras on Saturday to meet the family members of the 19-year-old who was allegedly gang-raped and killed.Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will be leading the del...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020