Odisha reported 3,053 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths

3,053 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths, and 4,048 recoveries reported till October 2 in Odisha, said the state Health Department. The total number of novel coronavirus cases rise to 2,29,387 including 1,94,128 recoveries, 34,314 active cases, and 892 deaths in the state.

With an increase of 1,069 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the COVID-19 toll surpassed 1 lakh in India on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). With the latest increase, the COVID-19 toll in the country now stands at 1,00,842. Meanwhile, the country reported 79,476 new cases, taking the tally of people infected with coronavirus to 64,73,545, the Ministry said.

The total COVID-19 count includes 9,44,996 active cases and 54,27,707 cured, discharged, or migrated cases. (ANI)