Haryana: Two held with 1 kg opium in Sirsa

The Haryana Police arrested two persons and seized 1 kg of opium with a market value of Rs 2.5 lakh from their possession in Sirsa district on Saturday.

According to the Haryana police, the opium was recovered from a truck which was loaded with pulses.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) has been registered and further investigation is underway, a Haryana police spokesperson added. (ANI)

