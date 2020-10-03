Haryana: Two held with 1 kg opium in Sirsa
The Haryana Police arrested two persons and seized 1 kg of opium with a market value of Rs 2.5 lakh from their possession in Sirsa district on Saturday.ANI | Sirsa (Haryana) | Updated: 03-10-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 20:35 IST
According to the Haryana police, the opium was recovered from a truck which was loaded with pulses.
A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) has been registered and further investigation is underway, a Haryana police spokesperson added. (ANI)
