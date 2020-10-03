Left Menu
New farm and labour reform laws will benefit farmers, workers greatly: Union minister

The new farm laws and the labour reform laws will benefit farmers and workers immensely, Union Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Gangwar said on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 20:47 IST
Union Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Gangwar (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The new farm laws and the labour reform laws will benefit farmers and workers immensely, Union Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Gangwar said on Saturday. Elaborating on farmer-friendly initiatives of NDA government, he said, "Budget of the agriculture ministry has been increased 11 fold to Rs 1.34 lakh crore from Rs 12,000 crore in 2009-10 during the UPA regime."

He said this reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment for the welfare of farmers in the country. Speaking at a national conference organised by PHD Chamber of Commerce through Video Conference, Gangwar lauded that the new farm laws are aimed at providing marketing freedom to farmers for selling their produce anywhere in the country. Gangwar emphasised that farmers would now be able to sell their produce at better prices in other states as well. The minister also brushed aside the apprehensions about scrapping of MSP saying there has been considerable increase in the crops' support price compared to the UPA regime's.

He spoke extensively about the benefits of major labour codes to workers at the PHD Chambers of Commerce meet and also later at Bhartiya Majdoor Sangh National Conference. He said these reforms would help workers become self-reliant in coming days.

The Minister stated that in addition to promoting unprecedented labour welfare and gender equality these labour codes would also help increase ease of doing business adding that industry and worker complement each other and therefore they have to work together in tandem with changing times. He asked the industry leaders to provide support to the government for economic progress for achieving the ultimate goal of making India a USD 5 trillion economy.

He underlined that growth and expansion of enterprises also contribute to rise in employment as also improved working conditions. The Minister elaborated on the benefits of provisions like Social Security Fund for unorganised sector workers, re-skilling fund for those losing jobs, wider definition of migrant labour and their data collection to better target welfare schemes. (ANI)

