Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi interacts with party workers via video conference

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday interacted with party workers and leaders at mandal, sector and booth levels through video conference.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 04-10-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 22:16 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath interacting with party workers on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday interacted with party workers and leaders at mandal, sector and booth levels through video conference. Addressing party workers here he said that public representatives and workers have set an example of service under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last six months.

"We are all combating the global pandemic COVID-19. In the last 6 months, BJP workers, office-bearers, public representatives have set an unprecedented example of service by taking a resolution of 'Seva hi Sangathan' under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Adityanath said. He also said that those who don't like development want to incite riots and keep on conspiring.

"Those people who do not like development want to incite communal riots in the country and also in the state. They will get an opportunity to fulfil their own interest under the cover of this riot, so they keep on conspiring," Adityanath said. While reviewing the preparations for the by-election, the Chief Minister also said that due to Corona, this time the election will be completely different.

He said, "There will not be large gatherings. Therefore, the entire focus should be on door-to-door campaign by making teams of four-five people. The public and state governments have done the work in public interest. This will have to be told to the public. Let people also know that till now we have fulfilled the dream of government jobs to more than three lakh youths, while the government is going to give more government jobs soon." The Chief Minister also paid tribute to late Chetan Chauhan and said he was a good cricketer as he was a good human and a leader as well.

"The people's representative of an area is a mirror of the local people. The region chose international cricketer like Chetan Chauhan as their representative. His untimely demise is extremely sad for all of us. Late Chetan ji was as good a cricketer as he was a good human and a leader as well," he said. (ANI)

