Left Menu
Development News Edition

Air Force is ready for a two-front war: IAF chief

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is ready for any possible conflict including a two-front war with China and Pakistan, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said on Monday in the annual Air Force Day press conference.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 15:31 IST
Air Force is ready for a two-front war: IAF chief
Indian Air Force Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is ready for any possible conflict including a two-front war with China and Pakistan, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said on Monday in the annual Air Force Day press conference. "The IAF is ready for any possible conflict including a two-front war. The emerging threat scenario in our neighbourhood and beyond mandates a need to have a robust capability to fight across the entire spectrum of warfare. Let me share with you confidently that operationally, we are among the best," the Air Chief said.

Bhadauria also mentioned that the integration of Rafales gave the IAF an operational and technological edge which would enable them to 'shoot first and strike deep and hard'. "The integration of Rafales brings in a platform armed with weapons, sensors and technologies that were way ahead and will give us an operational and technological edge in this area. Combined with upgraded operational capabilities of our current fighter fleets that is underway, it gives us the ability to shoot first, and strike deep and hard, even in contested air space. IAF is working proactively to enhance integration and operability amongst the three services which will boost our war-waging potential," he said.

When asked about the deployment of Air Force in Ladakh during the standoff with China, he said, "We have deployed forces to all relevant operational locations, required to access this area. Be rest assured that we've deployed strongly and are firmly in place to handle any contingency." He further said, "Our plan of action for the Northeast is very much there. Our capability in the Northeast, in terms of the ability of airpower to dictate what will happen in case of any scenario or conflict in that situation, would be very strong." (ANI)

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

NATO chief calls for ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called on Monday for a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh as the death toll rose during fighting in the breakaway enclave in the South Caucasus.It is extremely important that we convey a very clear message...

Euro zone yields hold ground as COVID-19 cases keep traders on edge

Euro zone bond yields held near recent lows on Monday with investors concerned about possible new restrictions to fight the coronavirus, although signs that U.S. President Donald Trumps health was improving lifted the mood. Expectations for...

Human smugglers forcefully eject migrants from Djibouti, 8 drown

Eight migrants who were forcefully ejected off a boat near Djibouti by smugglers drowned, while 12 are missing, according to reports. All the migrants were believed to be Ethiopians, returning to the Horn of Africa after being unable to rea...

Thailand seeks Red Bull heir extradition after Interpol 'red notice'

Thai police said on Monday they would seek the extradition of the fugitive heir to the Red Bull energy drink fortune, after Interpol issued a global red notice seeking his arrest over a deadly hit-and-run. Vorayuth Yoovidhya, whose whereabo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020