Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong 'injuring' farmers' interests with 'dagger of deceit': Naqvi on farm bills protest

The Congress is trying to protect "fiefdom of feudal middlemen" by opposing the agriculture reform bills, the Minority Affairs minister alleged. Agriculture-based India has moved forward on the path of farmers' welfare with farmers getting respect for their hardwork and a fair price for their produce, Naqvi was quoted as saying in a statement by his office.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 16:35 IST
Cong 'injuring' farmers' interests with 'dagger of deceit': Naqvi on farm bills protest
Representative image

Slamming the Congress for opposing the farm bills, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday said the opposition party is "injuring" farmers' interests with its "dagger of deceit" in a bid to turn its "barren political land" fertile. While addressing farmers during "Kisan Chaupal" in Moradabad's Lodhipur village, Naqvi said the commitment of the Modi government to double the income of the farmers has "quadrupled the worry of brokers and middlemen". The Congress is trying to protect the "fiefdom of feudal middlemen" by opposing the agriculture reform bills, the Minority Affairs minister alleged.

Agriculture-based India has moved forward on the path of farmers' welfare with farmers getting respect for their hard work and a fair price for their produce, Naqvi was quoted as saying in a statement by his office. He said the agriculture reform bills of the Modi government are the guarantee of the "happiness and prosperity" of crores of farmers of the country. These bills will ensure economic empowerment of the farmers by providing them freedom from the clutches of middlemen, he said. Naqvi alleged that the Congress and its allies are putting obstacles on the path of economic empowerment of the farmers. The Congress and its allies are committing the "sin of protecting the middlemen" and farmers of the country will never forgive the party for this, he said. Parliament had passed The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020 during the Monsoon Session and the president granted his assent for them.

The laws seek to liberalize the agriculture sector and allow farmers to sell their products anywhere in the country. Naqvi said that as the bills have now been passed, the farmers will get new opportunities to sell their produce, which will increase their profits. This will give the agriculture sector the benefit of modern technology and the farmers will be empowered, he said. The minimum support price (MSP) and government procurement will remain in place, he asserted.

These laws will give freedom to farmers for the storage and sale of their crops and free them from the clutches of middlemen, he said. Farmers will be liberated from legal restrictions and will not be compelled to sell their produce to the licensed traders in mandis anymore, Naqvi said. Farmers will also get freedom from the tax of government mandis and they will get their payments within three days, the minister said, adding that the dream of 'One Nation, One Market' will be fulfilled.

Naqvi said the Congress and some other opposition parties are trying to "mislead" the farmers of the country by falsely claiming that through the laws there is a plan to end the minimum support price. He pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly said the system of MSP will continue as before, across the country, and no change will be made. The Congress and those opposing the laws are claiming that the contract farming will harm farmers' interests as they will not be able to decide the price for their produce, but the fact is that the farmers will have full freedom to decide the price of their products and if a farmer is not satisfied with the contract, he can cancel it, Naqvi said.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Cong alleges 'witch-hunt' after CBI raids Shivakumar; links it to Karnataka bypolls

The Congress on Monday accused the BJP of playing an insidious game of intimidation through its puppet CBI after the agency conducted raids against its Karnataka unit chief D K Shivakumar. The opposition party questioned the timing of the r...

NATO chief calls for ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called on Monday for a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh as the death toll rose during fighting in the breakaway enclave in the South Caucasus.It is extremely important that we convey a very clear message...

Euro zone yields hold ground as COVID-19 cases keep traders on edge

Euro zone bond yields held near recent lows on Monday with investors concerned about possible new restrictions to fight the coronavirus, although signs that U.S. President Donald Trumps health was improving lifted the mood. Expectations for...

Human smugglers forcefully eject migrants from Djibouti, 8 drown

Eight migrants who were forcefully ejected off a boat near Djibouti by smugglers drowned, while 12 are missing, according to reports. All the migrants were believed to be Ethiopians, returning to the Horn of Africa after being unable to rea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020