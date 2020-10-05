Left Menu
Retired judge moves Supreme Court seeking direction for investigation into role of police officials in Hathras incident

Seventy six-year-old, retired judge, Chandra Bhan Singh, knocked the doors of the Supreme Court on Monday seeking direction for an investigation into the alleged role of erring police officials, and registration of FIRs against them over the alleged Hathras gangrape incident.

Seventy six-year-old, retired judge, Chandra Bhan Singh, knocked the doors of the Supreme Court on Monday seeking direction for an investigation into the alleged role of erring police officials, and registration of FIRs against them over the alleged Hathras gangrape incident. The petitioner, Singh, said he was devasted the way the victim's funeral pyre was conducted, saying he had not expected a cremation like this. He said that he had slept with images of the pyre playing on repeat in his head on that night. The poor of this country are even denied the right to die with dignity, his petition claimed.

Singh sought that the investigation "be carried out against all the respondents, including the erring police personnel particularly, with regard to allegations of inhuman treatment, insult and manhandling of the cadaver of the 19-year-old girl from Hathras, Uttar Pradesh who died on September 29 by any agency other than affiliated to Uttar Pradesh Government." Singh also sought that a direction be given to the investigating agency to get the statement of the mother, father and brother of the victim recorded before a Magistrate Under Section 164 CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure).

The Supreme Court should direct the investigating agency that in the event the allegation made by the family of the victim as reported widely in Print and electronic media is found to be true then an FIR be lodged against the erring respondents and all others whose involvement is found, Singh in his petition said. The petitioner, a retired Judicial officer aged about 76 years of age, having served the temple of justice for more than 25 years is perturbed, antsy and dismayed by the bizarre acts of the UP State machinery, he said in his petition. (ANI)

