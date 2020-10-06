Left Menu
Javadekar releases Standard Operating Procedures for film exhibition

Releasing the SOP, the Minister said that as per the decision of Ministry of Home Affairs, cinema halls will reopen from 15th October 2020 and to that end Ministry of I&B has prepared this SOP.

Updated: 06-10-2020 14:11 IST
The SOP on preventive measures for Exhibition of Films has been prepared in consultation with the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shri Prakash Javadekar released the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP)for film exhibition here today. The SOP on preventive measures for Exhibition of Films has been prepared in consultation with the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

Releasing the SOP, the Minister said that as per the decision of Ministry of Home Affairs, cinema halls will reopen from 15th October 2020 and to that end Ministry of I&B has prepared this SOP.

The highlights of the guiding principles include the general principles which have been given by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare including thermal screening of all visitors/ staffs, adequate physical distancing, use of face covers/ masks, frequent hand washing, provision of hand sanitizers etc. and respiratory etiquettes specifically with regard to the exhibition of films.

The Ministry has formulated the general SOPs taking into consideration international practices notified in the sector including physical distancing, entry and exit with designated queue markers, sanitization, the safety of staff, contact minimization. The seating arrangements shall be restricted to 50 percent of the seating capacity. Multiplex show timings shall be staggered, so as to not have an overlap of show timings. Temperature setting shall be in the range of 24°- 30°c.

The Guiding principle and SOP may be used by all States and other stakeholders and State Governments while resuming Exhibition of Films.

Exhibition of Films is a major economic activity that has contributed immensely to the GDP of our country. Given the current COVID – 19 Pandemic, it is crucial that various stakeholders involved in activities of Exhibition of Films take suitable measures to restrict the transmission of the pandemic, while at the same time resuming/ conduction their operations and activities.

Ministry of Home Affairs' vide order dated 30th September 2020 has inter alia issued guidelines for reopening of Cinemas/ theatres/ multiplex with upto 50% of their seating capacity, in areas outside the Containment Zones only with effect from 15th October 2020.

(With Inputs from PIB)

