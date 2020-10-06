UP farmer ends life after stray cattle destroy crop

A 60-year-old farmer killed himself Tuesday allegedly after stray cattle destroyed crop at his field in a village here, police said. Harishchandra Nishad, a resident of Walipur Ramsagara village here, had left home early morning to guard his crop against stray cattle but he was found hanging from a tree in the field, Station House Officer of the Kishanpur police station Pandhari Saroj said

His son Chavinath told police that Nishad was dejected after stray cattle destroyed the crop

Revenue officials have been informed about the incident and the body has been sent for post-mortem, the SHO added.