Centre pays 95 insurance claims for medicos who died on COVID-19 duty; payment for 176 claims in process

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said the government has provided the insurance claims of Rs 50 lakh in 95 cases of deaths of healthcare workers who were engaged in COVID-19 management duties.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 19:39 IST
Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary speaking during press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Priyanka Sharma The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said the government has provided the insurance claims of Rs 50 lakh in 95 cases of deaths of healthcare workers who were engaged in COVID-19 management duties.

In a weekly Covid-19 update, Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary said, "In 95 cases of deaths of healthcare workers engaged in COVID-19 duties, insurance has been claimed for Rs 50 lakh each. There are 176 claims in process. In addition, 79 insurance claims yet to be received from different States." In the wake of coronavirus pandemic in India in March, the union government made an announcement under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package and launched insurance scheme for healthcare workers fighting COVID-19 with certain conditions.

The central government also expressed its deep appreciation and gratitude to all healthcare workers (doctors, nurses and paramedics) for their dedication in saving lives and treating patients in the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the insurance scheme, it will provide an insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh for 90 days to a total of around 22.12 lakh public healthcare providers, including community health workers, who may have to be in direct contact and care of COVID-19 patients and who may be at risk of being impacted by this. It will also include accidental loss of life on account of contracting COVID-19. (ANI)

