Virtual numbers used by terrorists a great challenge, will soon have solution: IGP Kashmir

The use of virtual numbers by terrorists have turned out to be a new challenge faced by security forces, said Vijay Kumar, Kashmir Inspector-General of Police, adding that "we will soon have a solution".

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 07-10-2020 10:35 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 10:35 IST
Vijay Kumar, Kashmir Inspector-General of Police speaking to media on Tuesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The use of virtual numbers by terrorists have turned out to be a new challenge faced by security forces, said Vijay Kumar, Kashmir Inspector-General of Police, adding that "we will soon have a solution". "Virtual number (being used by terrorists) has remained a challenge for us since the very beginning. It is a challenging issue all across the world. We are trying to find a technological solution to this and will find it soon," the senior police officer said here at a media briefing on Tuesday.

He was speaking to media on the killing of two CRPF soldiers in a terrorist attack at Pampore area of South Kashmir. The two terrorists who opened fire at CRPF security personnel on Monday afternoon have been identified, said the Kashmir Inspector-General of Police (IG)."One terrorist is of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) who had earlier also attacked the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel twice while the other one is a local terrorist," said Kumar.Two CRPF personnel who were injured in the terrorist attack succumbed to their injuries, the CRPF said. (ANI)

