NW concerned at public’s non-adherence to COVID-19 measures

The North West Provincial Coronavirus Command Council has expressed concern at the public's non-adherence to the COVID-19 preventative measures, in particular, the wearing of face masks in public spaces.

"While we note a steady decrease in the number of new and active infections in the province since August, we are concerned about the apparent public complacency, particularly on the use of masks," North West Premier, Prof Tebogo Job Mokgoro, said.

Mokgoro, who is also the Chairperson of the Provincial Command Council, made these remarks on Tuesday during the council's virtual meeting.

"We need to caution the public that COVID-19 is not over and that we have a collective responsibility to prevent a possible resurgence," the Premier said.

The Premier has called on members of the public to continue observing the Coronavirus prevention measures.

These include washing hands with water and soap regularly or using an alcohol-based sanitiser, wearing face masks when in public places, keeping physical distance, and covering the mouth with a flexed elbow when coughing or sneezing.

According to the Department of Health, the province's recovery rate is now at 91%, and that there is a further decrease in hospitalization cases, which were at 180 as of 2 October.

The ICU and High Care numbers were ranging between 5 and 23 during the same period.

"The Command Council welcomed the department's resolve to continue educating the public about the significance of adhering to the preventative measures as well as strengthening the current strong focus on contact tracing.

"In support of this contact tracing effort, the Command Council encourages members of the public to download the COVID-19 Alert App launched recently by the national Department of Health, which lets users know when they have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19," the provincial government said.

The provincial government has agreed to keep all 13-government quarantine facilities across the province open to ensure the availability of about 500 beds when a need arises.

The provincial government has encouraged parents to allow learners to go back to school in an effort to avoid unintended consequences of an increase in school dropouts.

The meeting called on other community structures, including the Provincial House of Traditional Leaders, to forge hands with the Department of Education and strategically encourage learners to go back to school.

