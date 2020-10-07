Left Menu
Development News Edition

We are strong on contempt plea against Karnataka over Mahadayi river issue: Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday expressed confidence over the contempt petition filed in Supreme Court against Karnataka by the state government, on the Mahadayi river issue.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 07-10-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 18:23 IST
We are strong on contempt plea against Karnataka over Mahadayi river issue: Goa CM
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday expressed confidence over the contempt petition filed in Supreme Court against Karnataka by the state government, on the Mahadayi river issue. "We are very clear about the Mahadayi river issue. We have filed a contempt petition (against Karnataka), we are strong on that and will follow it in Supreme Court," said Chief Minister Sawant.

This comes after the Goa government filed a petition in the SC on Tuesday against the neighboring state for "diverting" Mahadayi river water. He had said that this contempt petition is, in addition to an earlier contempt filed in the apex court in the month of August 2018, when Karnataka had engaged in a similar "mischief".

"From 2002 till 2020, the Mahadayi water dispute is going on between Goa, State of Karnataka and Maharashtra. In 2006-07, the Congress government gave permission to construct Virdi dam. I have raised the issue of salinity in the river. After the salinity study, we will get to know about the water problem," Sawant had said. BJP is the ruling party in both Goa and Karnataka.

According to Goa Chief Minister, the Mahadayi water dispute between three co-basins in Goa, Karnataka, and Maharashtra occurred in 2002 when the coastal state made a formal complaint with the Ministry of Water Resources, Union of India. In the complaint, the state had requested for setting up of a Tribunal under the "Interstate River Water Disputes Act 1956" as Karnataka had planned schemes to "divert 7.56 TMC of Mahadayi Water on Malaprabha Basin for alleged drinking water needs of Hubli Dharwad twin cities and enroute villages". (ANI)

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

Why It's Okay to Not Be Okay’s renewal for Season 2 seems difficult

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Wirecard scandal drives German coalition to tighter oversight

Germanys coalition government agreed a package of reforms to financial and accounting rules aimed at avoiding another Wirecard scandal on Wednesday, but opposition lawmakers said it lacked detail on scope and timing. Finance Minister Olaf S...

UNHCR chief tests positive for COVID-19

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees UNHCR Filippo Grandi on Wednesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. He revealed in a tweet that he is mildly symptomatic.I am engaging with UNHCRs Executive Committee from home as I have...

South Africa's COSATU leads union protests over coronavirus impact

South Africas biggest trade union group, COSATU, led nationwide protests against job losses, wage curbs and corruption cases on Wednesday, in an outpouring of anger at how workers have been treated during the coronavirus crisis. The union f...

Hungary's Richter has manufactured Remdesivir for 3,000 COVID-19 patients

Hungarian drugmaker Richter has manufactured enough doses of COVID-19 drug Remdesivir to treat 3,000 patients, spokeswoman Zsuzsa Beke said on Wednesday, amid shortages of the medication in Europe. The move comes as the European Union is un...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020