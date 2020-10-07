Left Menu
Development News Edition

TIMELINE-Twists and turns in Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany

2017 April: Nord Stream 2 AG signs financing agreements with ENGIE, OMV, Shell, E.ON offshoot Uniper, and BASF's subsidiary Wintershall [https://reut.rs/2FgjZZZ ] 2018 January: Germany grants Nord Stream 2 a permit for construction and operation in German waters and landfall areas near Lubmin in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern September: pipe-laying operations start in the Baltic Sea 2019 January - U.S. ambassador to Germany warns companies involved in the construction could face sanctions [https://bit.ly/2FhqaN3 ] December - Swiss-Dutch company Allseas suspends its pipe-laying activities in anticipation of U.S. President Donald Trump signing a bill which includes sanctions on firms involved.

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 19:31 IST
TIMELINE-Twists and turns in Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Poland has fined Russia's Gazprom more than $7.6 billion for building the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline without Warsaw's approval, its watchdog said on Wednesday. Russia's bid to double its gas export capacity across the Baltic Sea has prompted opposition, including U.S. sanctions, stalling completion of the $11 billion pipeline.

In addition to Europe's increased reliance on Russian gas, opponents are wary of Moscow's motives as the pipeline will allow it to curb gas transit via Ukraine, cutting off a source of revenue for Kiev. Below is a timeline of Nord Stream 2's development:

2011 November: The Nord Stream 1 twin pipeline across the Baltic Sea opens between Russia and Germany with a capacity of 55 billion cubic metres (bcm), or enough to heat 26 million homes.

Gazprom and Western partners start looking double the project at an estimated cost of 9.5 billion euros ($11.3 billion). 2015

June: Gazprom, Royal Dutch Shell, E.ON, OMV, BASF and ENGIE agree to build Nord Stream 2. 2016

March: Eight EU governments - the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Slovakia - object to the project, saying it would have "potentially destabilising geopolitical consequences". 2017

April: Nord Stream 2 AG signs financing agreements with ENGIE, OMV, Shell, E.ON offshoot Uniper, and BASF's subsidiary Wintershall [https://reut.rs/2FgjZZZ ] 2018

January: Germany grants Nord Stream 2 a permit for construction and operation in German waters and landfall areas near Lubmin in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern September: pipe-laying operations start in the Baltic Sea

2019 January - U.S. ambassador to Germany warns companies involved in the construction could face sanctions [https://bit.ly/2FhqaN3 ]

December - Swiss-Dutch company Allseas suspends its pipe-laying activities in anticipation of U.S. President Donald Trump signing a bill which includes sanctions on firms involved. The group behind Nord Stream 2 says it aims to complete the pipeline, despite the U.S. sanctions threat.

Trump signs the bill. 2020

January: Russian President Vladimir Putin says he hopes the pipeline will be finished by the end of Q1 2021. German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she believes the project is legitimate under European regulations and should therefore be completed. May: Germany's energy regulator declines to grant a waiver to operators of the pipeline of EU directives that require separate operators for production, transport and distribution of energy on German territory.

An EU court rejects a challenge to EU gas rules from the operators of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines, saying it was up to individual members states to enforce them. August: Poland fines Gazprom 213 million zloty ($57 million) for a lack of cooperation with the country's anti-monopoly office regarding Nord Stream 2.

September 3: Pressure mounts on Merkel to reconsider the pipeline, after she says Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was poisoned with a Soviet-style nerve agent. September 11: The premier of the German state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, where Nord Stream 2 would come ashore, says the pipeline should not be used to punish Moscow over the Navalny case. Merkel wants to agree a response with EU partners.

October 1: Denmark grants a permit for Nord Stream 2 to operate in its waters. October 7: Poland fines Gazprom more than $7.6 billion for building the pipeline without approval from its anti-monopoly watchdog.

($1 = 0.8424 euros)

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

Why It's Okay to Not Be Okay’s renewal for Season 2 seems difficult

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Bimbadhar Pradhan appointed secretary general of NHRC

Senior bureaucrat Bimbadhar Pradhan was on Wednesday appointed secretary general of the National Human Rights Commission NHRC, according to a Personnel Ministry order.Pradhan, a 1987-batch IAS officer of the Bihar cadre, is special secretar...

Head of EU Parliament fisheries committee takes tough line on Brexit deal

A French EU lawmaker who chairs the European Parliaments fisheries committee told Reuters there could be no annual quota negotiation in a trade deal with Britain, sticking to a tough line from Paris that could make a Brexit deal more diffic...

BTIA with EU high priority for India: Goyal

The proposed Broad-based Trade and Investment Agreement BTIA with the European Union is high priority for India, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday. The BTIA is a kind of comprehensive free trade agreement being n...

Putin says he has noted Joe Biden's harsh anti-Russian rhetoric

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he had noted what he called sharp anti-Russian rhetoric from U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, but that he had been encouraged by Bidens comments on arms control.Putin, in c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020