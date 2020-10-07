Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K Police organises 'Jashn-E-Dal' festival to boost water sports activities, tourism in Valley

Jammu and Kashmir Police have organised a three-day water sports festival -- 'Jashn-E-Dal' -- with an aim to boost water sports activities and promote tourism in the valley.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 07-10-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 22:11 IST
J-K Police organises 'Jashn-E-Dal' festival to boost water sports activities, tourism in Valley
J-K police organized Jashn-E-Dal festival after three years in Kashmir. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir Police have organised a three-day water sports festival -- 'Jashn-E-Dal' -- with an aim to boost water sports activities and promote tourism in the valley. The festival was organized by Jammu and Kashmir Police under civic action programme in collaboration with water sports association after three years.

"This event was last organised in 2017. 'Jashn-e-Dal' has been one of the favourite events as far as the celebration of these beautiful water bodies are concerned. However, there was a break for some time, but this year, despite the COVID-19, we thought this is the time to bring people who are interested in water bodies to the sports field -- to the Dal Lake," Dilbagh Singh, Director General J-K Police told reporters. "The Jammu and Kashmir Police has organised this three-day festival starting today. We have a very large number of participants as over 200 boys and girls will be participating in this festival," added Singh.

Kashmir, which is famous for natural beauty and water bodies including the world-famous Dal Lake, which has always played a tremendous role in attracting visitors from across the world. Such events can play a vital role in promoting water sports in the valley and energetic young players can get professional platforms to showcase their talent. "Jashn-e-Dal is being organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in association with J-K water sports association. Over 200 participants will be performing in various competition in this three-day event. I think this event will boost the tourism and talent of the performers here. As Dal lake is world-famous, these type of events will promote water sports and tourism in the Valley," Bilquis Mir, International water sports Coach told ANI.

Speaking to ANI, Saleem Raja, a participant said, "This event is very helpful for the youth as it provides a platform for talented people to showcase their performance. It is also very good for the mental and physical health of youth. Jashn-e-Dal is being organised for several years, but for the last 2-3 years, there was a gap, but now I am happy that it has been organised once again." (ANI)

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

Why It's Okay to Not Be Okay’s renewal for Season 2 seems difficult

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

BJP names two more candidates for first phase of Bihar polls

The BJP on Wednesday cleared names of two more candidates, including for the Buxar seat where speculations were rife that former DGP Gupteshwar Pandey may contest the state elections. The party gave ticket to Parshuram Chaturvedi from Buxar...

Punjab CM directs procurement agencies to pay pending dues of farmers

With the Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday sanctioning a Cash Credit Limit CCL amount of Rs 30,220.82 crore for procurement of paddy in the Kharif marketing season 2020-21 for the month of October, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder S...

Hawaii pushes forward with tourism despite safety concerns

Despite increasing coronavirus cases across the US, Hawaii officials hope to reboot tourism next week by loosening months of economically crippling pandemic restrictions, including a mandatory 14-day quarantine for all arriving travelers. T...

Soccer-England trio to miss Wales clash due to COVID-19 protocol breach

Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho will miss Englands friendly against Wales at Wembley on Thursday after they breached COVID-19 regulations at the weekend, manager Gareth Southgate said on Wednesday. Chilwell and Sancho attended ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020