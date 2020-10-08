Left Menu
Development News Edition

Back to Village Phase three underway in J-K's Kathua

The third phase of the Back to Village programme in Jammu and Kashmir is in progress in Kathua district to improve and bring about development of rural areas.

ANI | Kathua (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 08-10-2020 10:26 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 10:19 IST
Back to Village Phase three underway in J-K's Kathua
Back to Village three in Kathua. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The third phase of the Back to Village programme in Jammu and Kashmir is in progress in Kathua district to improve and bring about development of rural areas. The programme is being conducted in a phased manner with visiting officers deputed to do the job and listen to the people.

Naveen Kumar Choudhary, Principal Secretary, Animal and Sheep Husbandry, visited the district's Harinagar block to hold discussions with the Gram Sabha, Women's Sabha and the Youth Sabha so that all grievances can be addressed. "We are trying to reduce the gap between the government and the people. It is important that people know how to address grievances in a systematic way. The main aim of is to provide a space for discussion. We had a very productive meeting for the allocation of funds and how to mobilise people to contribute. People came up with innovative ideas all by themselves. We just provided a platform for them to put forward their ideas," Choudhary told ANI.

He further said, "People have become more aware of funds and the development schemes allocated by the government and are utilising them for the welfare of the community. According to Anita Sharma, an active participant in the panchayat, people in the district feel that their inputs are being taken into account and appreciate the hands-on approach.

"We are very glad that we were permitted to put forward our grievances and make a real change in the community. Choudhary sir sat and listened to us. He came and personally saw all the problems we have been facing and ordered the fixing of the roads immediately," Sharma said. "We are quite glad that big officers who make the main decisions have been visiting our villages and fixing our problems from the grassroots. They are mapping the requirements and needs of each panchayat and addressing them separately," Kant Kumar Sharma, a resident of Harinagar block said.

"We are confident that our grievances are being heard and documented. As funds come in from the centre we hope to see improvements in the coming days. People from the village feel involved in the decision-making process and are pleased with the results we have seen so far," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Virus-hunting trio win Nobel for hepatitis C discovery; Musk's SpaceX wins Pentagon award for missile tracking satellites and more

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus cluster in Australia's most populous state threatens to slow easing

Australias most populous state reported its biggest one-day rise in novel coronavirus infections in more than a month on Thursday as a growing cluster threatens to slow the easing of restrictions.New South Wales NSW said it has detected 12 ...

Hathras case: Wanted 'Swaraj' not for 'Raj' to be back, says Sibal after journalist booked under UAPA

Senior Congress leader and lawyer Kapil Sibal on Thursday slammed the government for booking a journalist, among others, under provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act UAPA and sedition in connection with the Hathras incident in...

Amazon may enable self-help groups from Karnataka to sell products across India

E-commerce giant Amazon has expressed interest in enabling self-help groups from Karnataka to sell their products to customers across India. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana proposed the idea during a meeting with Che...

Back to Village Phase three underway in J-K's Kathua

The third phase of the Back to Village programme in Jammu and Kashmir is in progress in Kathua district to improve and bring about development of rural areas. The programme is being conducted in a phased manner with visiting officers depute...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020