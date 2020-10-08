Left Menu
Never forget to wear masks above nose, Harsh Vardhan urges ahead of festival season

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday warned people of COVID-19 ahead of festival season and urged people not to forget to wear mask above the nose.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 19:16 IST
Never forget to wear masks above nose, Harsh Vardhan urges ahead of festival season
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday warned people of COVID-19 ahead of festival season and urged people not to forget to wear mask above the nose. Speaking to reporters here, Vardhan said, "As the festival season is around the corner, hence we should be more vigil towards taking precautions against COVID-19. Never forget to wear your masks above your nose, frequently sanitise and wash your hands and maintain social distancing."

With a spike of 78,524 new cases and 971 deaths reported on Thursday, India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 68-lakh mark, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). The COVID-19 count in the country stands at 68,35,656 including 9,02,425 active cases and 58,27,705 cured and discharged or migrated cases.

As per the MoHFW, with 971 deaths the toll due to the disease has now reached 1,05,526 in the country. (ANI)

