Left Menu
Development News Edition

Under Cong, secretariat turned into "den of middlemen": MP CM

But during the Congress regime both Nath and Digvijay Singh (former chief minister) sold the states secretariat. "This building was turned into a den of middlemen, Chouhan said here, addressing a BJP worker meet organised ahead of the crucial November 3 bypolls in 28 assembly seats.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 08-10-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 20:55 IST
Under Cong, secretariat turned into "den of middlemen": MP CM
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said under the erstwhile Congress government, the state secretariat in Bhopal had become a "den of middlemen". The Congress government led by Kamal Nath had collapsed in March this year after 15 months in power following a revolt by a section of party MLAs.

They (Congress leaders) say that we are traitors. But during the Congress regime both Nath and Digvijay Singh (former chief minister) sold the states secretariat.

"This building was turned into a den of middlemen, Chouhan said here, addressing a BJP worker meet organised ahead of the crucial November 3 bypolls in 28 assembly seats. He alleged that during Naths regime, the doors of the Vallabh Bhawan (secretariat) remained closed for ministers and MLAs, but they were open for big contractors.

Tender documents were tempered with at the secretariat during the Congress rule, the BJP leader claimed. Congress leaders are eying power once again (by winning the bypolls) so that they can loot the state again, Chouhan said.

Targeting the Nath government for "fooling" farmers in the name of loan waiver, Chouhan said agriculture loans worth Rs 6,000 crore were waived only on papers and no actual payment was made to cultivators. The CM said after the fall of the Congress regime, the BJP government, in the last six months, has transferred Rs 22,000 crore under different heads in farmer accounts.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

NCLAT directs to exclude lockdown phase while computing CIRP period for Reliance Naval

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal NCLAT on Thursday directed to exclude the lockdown phase - March 25 to August 31, 2020 - while computing the insolvency resolution period for Anil Ambani-led Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd. Th...

Under Cong, secretariat turned into "den of middlemen": MP CM

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said under the erstwhile Congress government, the state secretariat in Bhopal had become a den of middlemen. The Congress government led by Kamal Nath had collapsed in March th...

Out with the modern, in with the new in Deutsche Bank art sale

Its out with expressionism and in with up-and-coming contemporary art for Deutsche Bank , which plans to auction some 200 pieces from its extensive collection. Germanys biggest bank, which says it owns 55,000 works of art despite a recent s...

Iranian composer and opposition beacon Shajarian dies

Mohammad Reza Shajarian, who revived Irans classical music and became a symbol for the opposition after a disputed 2009 presidential election, has died in a Tehran hospital at the age of 80, state television said on Thursday. A classical Ir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020