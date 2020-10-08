Under Cong, secretariat turned into "den of middlemen": MP CM

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said under the erstwhile Congress government, the state secretariat in Bhopal had become a "den of middlemen". The Congress government led by Kamal Nath had collapsed in March this year after 15 months in power following a revolt by a section of party MLAs.

They (Congress leaders) say that we are traitors. But during the Congress regime both Nath and Digvijay Singh (former chief minister) sold the states secretariat.

"This building was turned into a den of middlemen, Chouhan said here, addressing a BJP worker meet organised ahead of the crucial November 3 bypolls in 28 assembly seats. He alleged that during Naths regime, the doors of the Vallabh Bhawan (secretariat) remained closed for ministers and MLAs, but they were open for big contractors.

Tender documents were tempered with at the secretariat during the Congress rule, the BJP leader claimed. Congress leaders are eying power once again (by winning the bypolls) so that they can loot the state again, Chouhan said.

Targeting the Nath government for "fooling" farmers in the name of loan waiver, Chouhan said agriculture loans worth Rs 6,000 crore were waived only on papers and no actual payment was made to cultivators. The CM said after the fall of the Congress regime, the BJP government, in the last six months, has transferred Rs 22,000 crore under different heads in farmer accounts.