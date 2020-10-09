Union Cabinet condoles Ram Vilas Paswan's demise, calls him 'voice of oppressed'

Left Menu
The Union Cabinet on Friday condoled the demise of Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ramvilas Paswan on Friday and said that the nation has lost an eminent leader, a distinguished parliamentarian and an able administrator.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2020 14:26 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 14:26 IST
Union Cabinet condoles demise of late Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Union Cabinet on Friday condoled the demise of Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ramvilas Paswan on Friday and said that the nation has lost an eminent leader, a distinguished parliamentarian and an able administrator. The Cabinet also observed silence for two minutes in the memory of the late leader and approved state funeral to be accorded to him.

Earlier today, the mortal remains of Paswan were taken to his residence in New Delhi from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where he breathed his last on Thursday. The Union Minister, who hailed from Bihar, passed away at the age of 74.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, and several senior leaders paid tribute to the late leader at his residence in the national capital. "The Cabinet expresses profound sorrow at the sad demise of Ramvilas Paswan, Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. In his passing away, the nation has lost an eminent leader, a distinguished parliamentarian and an able administrator," the resolution passed by the Cabinet read.

Born on July 5, 1946 at Shaharbanni, Khagaria district of Bihar, Ram Vilas Paswan was educated at Kosi College, Khagaria and Patna University, Patna. He obtained degrees in Master of Arts (M.A.) and Bachelor of Law (LL.B). He was also conferred Degree of D.Litt. (Honoris Causa) by Bundelkhand University, Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh). Paswan was one of the most popular leaders from Bihar and enjoyed strong mass support. He was elected to the Bihar State Legislative assembly in 1969 as a member of the Samyukta Socialist Party. Thereafter, he was elected as a member of the 6th Lok Sabha from Hajipur constituency in 1977 by a record margin.

Paswan was re-elected to the 7th Lok Sabha in 1980 and 8th Lok Sabha in 1984. He was re-elected to 9th Lok Sabha in 1989 and was appointed as Union Minister for Labour and Welfare. In 1996, he became Minister for Railways and continued to hold the post till 1998. Thereafter, he served as Minister for Communications from October 1999 to September 2001 when he was made Minister of Coal and Mines, the portfolio he held till April 2002.

After the 2004 Lok Sabha Elections, Paswan joined the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government and was made Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers and Minister of Steel. He was elected to the 16th Lok Sabha in 2014 and served as Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. In 2019, Paswan was elected to Rajya Sabha and continued as Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

"Ram Vilas Paswan was the voice of the oppressed and always championed the cause of marginalized sections of the society. The Cabinet extends its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family on behalf of the Government and the entire nation," the resolution added. Earlier today, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, among several other leaders had paid tributes to the late leader at his residence in New Delhi. (ANI)

