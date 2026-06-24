Rugby-Scotland talisman Russell on the mend before Nations Championship

Scotland flyhalf Finn Russell is back in training after a calf injury and is expected to return to the field sooner rather than later.

Reuters | Scotland Flyhalf Finn Russell Is Back In Training After Calf Injury Concerns And Preparing With Scotland At Their Training Camp In Spain Ahead Of Next Months Start Of The New Nations Championship The Talismanic Back Missed His English Club Baths Final Three Games Of The Season | Updated: 24-06-2026 06:29 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 06:29 IST
Rugby-Scotland talisman Russell on the mend before Nations Championship
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Scotland flyhalf Finn ​Russell is back ​in training after ‌calf injury ​concerns and preparing with Scotland at their training camp in ‌Spain ahead of next month’s start of the new Nations Championship. The talismanic back missed his English club Bath’s ‌final three games of the season, including their ‌Prem semi-final defeat to Exeter, having aggravated the calf in training.

"We'll have him on the field sooner rather than later,” ⁠Scotland ​assistant Lee ⁠Radford told reporters in a virtual call on Tuesday. “He was due ⁠to play in the semi-final against Exeter. Unfortunately, he ​just tweaked it slightly in the build-up to ⁠that, but he’s on the mend today.”

Scotland are preparing in ⁠Spain ​for their trip to Argentina where they play their first Nations Championship fixture in Cordoba on ⁠July 4, followed by a test in Pretoria against ⁠South Africa ⁠and then a return to Murrayfield to face Fiji on July 18. (Writing by ‌Mark ‌Gleeson in Atlanta; Editing by ​Christopher Cushing)

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