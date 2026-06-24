UK climate watchdog says faster electrification needed to cut household bills
The UK's Climate Change Committee has called for accelerated clean energy transition and removal of policy costs from electricity bills to alleviate household energy price burdens.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's Climate Change Committee (CCC) urged the government on Wednesday to accelerate efforts to transition to clean energy and remove policy costs from electricity bills, as households reel from high energy prices. Here are some more details:
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