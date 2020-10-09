Left Menu
Development News Edition

Heavy rains likely over South interior Karnataka, Malnad regions

Fairly widespread rains with isolated places to very heavy rains likely over the south interior and Malnad regions and scattered to widespread light rains likely over the north interior region, said Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 18:12 IST
Heavy rains likely over South interior Karnataka, Malnad regions
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Fairly widespread rains with isolated places to very heavy rains likely over the south interior and Malnad regions and scattered to widespread light rains likely over the north interior region, said Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) on Friday. Scattered to moderate rains over Coastal region, KSNDMC stated.

"South Interior Karnataka (SIK): Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rains with isolated places heavy to very heavy rains likely over Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru, Chitradurga, Kolar, Mysuru, Mandya and Ramanagara districts. Scattered to widespread light to moderate rains likely over the remaining districts of the region," said KSNDMC. "North Interior Karnataka (NIK): Scattered to widespread light to moderate rains likely over Yadgir, Bidar, Kalburgi, Vijayapura, Haveri, Raichur and Koppala districts. Isolated to scattered light to moderate rains likely over the remaining districts of the region," KSNDMC added.

KSNDMC further stated that fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rains with isolated places heavy to very heavy rains likely over Chikkamagaluru and Hassan districts and light to moderate rains likely over Shivamogga and Kodagu districts. "Scattered to widespread light to moderate rains with isolated places heavy rains likely over Dakshina Kannada district and light to moderate rains likely over Uttara Kannada and Udupi districts. Thunderstorm with lightning at isolated places over the State," KSNDMC stated. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Govt launches website to support R&D in coal sector

The government on Friday announced the launch of a website for entities involved in research and development RD in the coal sector. The website, which has been designed and developed by Coal India subsidiary Central Mine Planning and Design...

DST and IBM India partner to scale up to Vigyan Jyoti and Engage with Science

Existing opportunities for meritorious girls to nurture their interest in Science Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics STEM will be expanded and a learning platform scaled to make learning relevant and foster scientific spirit among the...

Delhi Cabinet approves tree transplantation policy, smog tower installation in Connaught Place

The Delhi Cabinet on Friday approved a tree transplantation policy to prevent felling of trees due to development works in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said here. Addressing an online media briefing, he said the Cabi...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Oct. 9

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020