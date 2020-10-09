Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kolkata Police books Kailash Vijayvargiya, Mukul Roy, others over Nabanna Chalo Abhiyaan

A case was registered against BJP national secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, national vice president Mukul Roy, MPs Locket Chatterjee, Arjun Singh, Rakesh Singh and others by the Kolkata Police for unlawful assembly and violation of the COVID-19 restrictions over the Nabanna Chalo Abhiyaan on Thursday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 09-10-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 18:55 IST
Kolkata Police books Kailash Vijayvargiya, Mukul Roy, others over Nabanna Chalo Abhiyaan
A visual from the Nabanna Chalo Abhiyaan in Kolkata yesterday. (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

A case was registered against BJP national secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, national vice president Mukul Roy, MPs Locket Chatterjee, Arjun Singh, Rakesh Singh and others by the Kolkata Police for unlawful assembly and violation of the COVID-19 restrictions over the Nabanna Chalo Abhiyaan on Thursday. The Nabanna Chalo Abhiyaan, led by the BJP and its Yuva Morcha, was a march to the state secretariat on Thursday in a sign of protest against the deteriorating law and order situation, corruption, unemployment and syndicate raj in the state.

The police had used water cannon and lathi-charged to disperse the BJP workers in the city, who had gathered for state-wide 'Nabanna Chalo' agitation against the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government. According to the police, a case was registered on Thursday against 24 named and other unnamed individuals at Hastings Police Station in Kolkata under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Disaster Management Act and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Apart from Kailash Vijayvargiya, national vice president Mukul Roy, MPs Locket Chatterjee, Arjun Singh, Rakesh Singh, others named in the FIR include Joy Prakash Majumdar, Bharati Ghosh, Biswajit Ghosh, Bipul Sarkar, Sujan Mondal, Samaresh Mondal, Satya Narayan Chatterjee, Pankaj Kumar Pati, Gautam Mondal, Santosh Yadav, Vivek Kumar, Rahul Singh, Prem Singh, Arun Kumar Das, Mahesh Ram, John Ray, Nikhil Singh, Amarjit Rabidas and Manoj Srivastav. Those who participated in the Nabanna Chalo Abhiyaan have been booked for being members of an unlawful assembly, having their common object to approach Nabanna, and voluntarily causing hurt to those deployed for duty, applying criminal forces towards the police personnel.

The FIR also alleged that the members of the assembly also damaged government property like iron guard rails, wooden shields and iron face shields. The police said that seven persons named in the FIR have been arrested in the case and further investigation is underway in the matter. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Kolkata East-West Metro's Howrah-bound tunnel complete

A critical part of the East-West Metros construction was completed on Friday with one of the two tunnels connecting Howrah to Salt Lake via Kolkata under the Hooghly river finished as the boring machine reached Sealdah, an official said. TB...

Japan, Mongolia to cooperate on 'Free and Open Indo-Pacific'

The foreign ministers of Japan and Mongolia agreed Friday to cooperate in promoting a Free and Open Indo-Pacific, a vision that Tokyo is pushing with the US and other like-minded countries to counter Chinas growing assertiveness in the regi...

Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch

Pakistan violated ceasefire in Shahpur, Kirni, and Qasba Sectors in Poonch on Friday.The ceasefire occurred at about 530 pm. The Indian Army is retaliating.Further details are awaited. ANIAlso Read J-K Pak army shells forward areas along Lo...

Germany's Merkel discusses virus surge in cities

Chancellor Angela Merkel is meeting with the mayors of Germanys largest cities as coronavirus cases rise in metropolitan areas. Germanys disease control center reported 4,516 new cases overnight Friday.Merkels meeting by video conference wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020