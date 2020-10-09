Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K: Udhampur farmers yield double profits with 'Jeevika' scheme

Farmers in Udhampur have yielded better harvests utilizing the 'Jeevika' scheme this season, according to the beneficiaries.

ANI | Udhampur (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 09-10-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 19:09 IST
J-K: Udhampur farmers yield double profits with 'Jeevika' scheme
Farmers in Udhampur yield better harvests utilising 'Jeevika' scheme. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Farmers in Udhampur have yielded better harvests utilizing the 'Jeevika' scheme this season, according to the beneficiaries. The 'Jeevika' scheme was launched by the Jammu and Kashmir district administration to increase the irrigation of agriculture land and conservation of water to enhance the livelihood of farmers.

"Our income has almost doubled after utilizing the benefits of the 'Jeevika' scheme. Even ITBP personnel come and buy our harvest because they hear we use organic manure," a local farmer told ANI. Farmer Nandlal said, "Initially we would plant fewer vegetables because of limited water available in the fields. But since the government provided us larger water avenues, we began extensive plantation of vegetables. I would make a profit of Rs 20,000- 25,000 earlier but this time I earned around Rs 70,000- 80,000."

"We never tried planting eggplant during this season but after enrolling for the 'Jeevika' scheme, we were informed of newer techniques of farming. Currently, we have two extensive rows of eggplant blossoming in the fields," added another farmer. A young farmer, Jaspal, said, "We never got enough profit in farming but since the last couple of months, our fields have yielded much better than expected. We have planted several varieties of vegetables and locals, as well as outsiders, come to buy our harvest now."

The 'Jeevika' scheme has yielded the farmers of Udhampur fruitful results. (ANI)

Also Read: AfDB holds workshop to convey partnership opportunities to Asian businesses

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Rs

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Kolkata East-West Metro's Howrah-bound tunnel complete

A critical part of the East-West Metros construction was completed on Friday with one of the two tunnels connecting Howrah to Salt Lake via Kolkata under the Hooghly river finished as the boring machine reached Sealdah, an official said. TB...

Japan, Mongolia to cooperate on 'Free and Open Indo-Pacific'

The foreign ministers of Japan and Mongolia agreed Friday to cooperate in promoting a Free and Open Indo-Pacific, a vision that Tokyo is pushing with the US and other like-minded countries to counter Chinas growing assertiveness in the regi...

Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch

Pakistan violated ceasefire in Shahpur, Kirni, and Qasba Sectors in Poonch on Friday.The ceasefire occurred at about 530 pm. The Indian Army is retaliating.Further details are awaited. ANIAlso Read J-K Pak army shells forward areas along Lo...

Germany's Merkel discusses virus surge in cities

Chancellor Angela Merkel is meeting with the mayors of Germanys largest cities as coronavirus cases rise in metropolitan areas. Germanys disease control center reported 4,516 new cases overnight Friday.Merkels meeting by video conference wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020