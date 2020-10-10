Pak violates ceasefire in Poonch
Pakistan on Saturday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control in Mendhar sector of Poonch district.ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 10-10-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 20:17 IST
The ceasefire violation took place at about 6 pm with Pakistan resorting to firing with small arms and intense mortar shelling. The Indian Army is giving a befitting reply.
Earlier Pakistan violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Mankote sector of Poonch district at 1.30 am on Saturday. (ANI)
