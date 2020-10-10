Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt assures Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia, aid under PM Awas Yojana to Karauli priest's family, says BJP MP

The government has assured that Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia, and Rs 1.5 lakh under PM Awas Yojana will be given to the family members of the priest who was allegedly burnt alive by land encroachers in Karauli's Bukna village, said BJP MP KL Meena on Saturday.

ANI | Karauli (Rajasthan) | Updated: 10-10-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 20:19 IST
Govt assures Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia, aid under PM Awas Yojana to Karauli priest's family, says BJP MP
BJP MP KL Meena while speaking to the reporters on Saturday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The government has assured that Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia, and Rs 1.5 lakh under PM Awas Yojana will be given to the family members of the priest who was allegedly burnt alive by land encroachers in Karauli's Bukna village, said BJP MP KL Meena on Saturday. "The government has assured that Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia amount and Rs 1.5 lakh under PM Awas Yojana will be given to the priest's family. A job will also be given to a member of his family. The Station House Officer (SHO) and the Patwari have been suspended," said Meena.

"A special team will arrive here from Jaipur to arrest the accused persons, along with a district team. If people are satisfied with this then we can call off the dharna otherwise we will continue this...people of this basti will decide this," he added. Meanwhile, condemning the incident Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that according to National Crime Records Bureau numbers, Rajasthan is one of the leading states in crime statistics.

"The attempt to burn the priest over a temple dispute in Karauli proves the disarray and state of confusion in which the Rajasthan govt lies. According to the National Crime Records Bureau numbers, Rajasthan is one of the leading states in crime statistics," said Shekhawat. On the other hand, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said that the graph of crime is consistently rising in Rajasthan.

"Girls are being molested while honest police personnel are committing suicide and today a priest has been set ablaze. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi can go to Hathras and do political tourism but they are silent on the events in Rajasthan," said Rathore. "I want to ask them, will they come to Rajasthan as well?" he added.

Meanwhile, family members of priest Babulal have refused to perform the last rites of his body till all their demands are met by the state government. The temple priest succumbed to his injuries on Thursday night after he was allegedly burnt alive by some people during a scuffle over encroachment of temple land at Bukna village in Sapotra, Karauli district.

The police have arrested the main accused, Kailash Meena in connection with the incident. (ANI)

TRENDING

Motorola launches new Android 10 Smart TV range with Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio

Kenya to mark Huduma Day on October 10, Matiang’i confirms public holiday

Joker 2 updates: Director talks on second movie, Joaquin Phoenix was offered $50mn

Sherlock Holmes 3 cast revealed, third movie to bring back lead actors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-England's Sancho, Abraham to return for Belgium match

England winger Jadon Sancho and striker Tammy Abraham will return for Sundays Nations League game against Belgium after missing the friendly against Wales due to a breach of COVID-19 regulations, manager Gareth Southgate said on Saturday. S...

BJP won't understand hardships of Xetkari as they promote Saavkari, says Girish Chodankar

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP is busy in pleasing Crony Capitalists while pushing their agenda of Savkaari and hence BJP Government doesnt understand the hardships of Xetkaris, said GPCC president Girish Chodankar on Saturday. The love of BJP ...

India's Nihal Sarin wins Junior Speed Chess Championship

Young Indian player Nihal Sarin emerged winner in the Chess.coms 2020 Junior Speed Online Chess Championship, beating Russias world junior No. 6 Alexey Sarana 18-7 in the final. The title win earned the 16-year old Sarin USD 8,766 and enabl...

Man held for raping woman in UP's Bulandshahr

A man was arrested for allegedly raping a woman after giving her an intoxicating substance in Uttar Pradeshs Bulandshahr district, police said on Saturday. The incident took place near a village in Ahmedgarh area here on Friday evening, the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020