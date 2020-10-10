Govt assures Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia, aid under PM Awas Yojana to Karauli priest's family, says BJP MP

The government has assured that Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia, and Rs 1.5 lakh under PM Awas Yojana will be given to the family members of the priest who was allegedly burnt alive by land encroachers in Karauli's Bukna village, said BJP MP KL Meena on Saturday. "The government has assured that Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia amount and Rs 1.5 lakh under PM Awas Yojana will be given to the priest's family. A job will also be given to a member of his family. The Station House Officer (SHO) and the Patwari have been suspended," said Meena.

"A special team will arrive here from Jaipur to arrest the accused persons, along with a district team. If people are satisfied with this then we can call off the dharna otherwise we will continue this...people of this basti will decide this," he added. Meanwhile, condemning the incident Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that according to National Crime Records Bureau numbers, Rajasthan is one of the leading states in crime statistics.

"The attempt to burn the priest over a temple dispute in Karauli proves the disarray and state of confusion in which the Rajasthan govt lies. According to the National Crime Records Bureau numbers, Rajasthan is one of the leading states in crime statistics," said Shekhawat. On the other hand, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said that the graph of crime is consistently rising in Rajasthan.

"Girls are being molested while honest police personnel are committing suicide and today a priest has been set ablaze. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi can go to Hathras and do political tourism but they are silent on the events in Rajasthan," said Rathore. "I want to ask them, will they come to Rajasthan as well?" he added.

Meanwhile, family members of priest Babulal have refused to perform the last rites of his body till all their demands are met by the state government. The temple priest succumbed to his injuries on Thursday night after he was allegedly burnt alive by some people during a scuffle over encroachment of temple land at Bukna village in Sapotra, Karauli district.

The police have arrested the main accused, Kailash Meena in connection with the incident. (ANI)