MoS Kishan Reddy reviews AIIMS in Bibinagar; launches hospital's official website

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy reviewed All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here at Bibinagar on Saturday. He also launched the official website of the hospital. "I came to AIIMS on the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to gather complete information about this hospital and find out the shortcomings here. The central government's idea is to provide better health care to all parts of the country," MoS Reddy told ANI.

"In upcoming days, we will model this hospital in line with the AIIMS hospital in Delhi," he added. He said that AIIMS college and "super speciality hospital" will be built here and many health facilities will be available in the hospital for public service.

Reddy also said that Prime Minister has announced Rs 50 lakh insurance for COVID-19 warriors in the wake of a pandemic. "The central government's idea is to provide better health care to all parts of the country. The Prime Minister has announced Rs 50 lakh insurance for COVID-19 warriors. The AIIMS prestigious hospital was located in Delhi, but the Prime Minister wanted such a great hospital to be located in other states as well," he said.

"During the Congress rule, this place was allotted to Nizam's Institute Of Medical Sciences and the same place is now allotted to AIIMS," he added. (ANI)