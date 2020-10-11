Delhi govt exempts road tax on battery-operated vehicles, CM says crucial step towards 'pollution-free Delhi'

The Delhi government has exempted road tax on battery-operated vehicles, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot informed on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, he said: "Congrats Delhi! As promised by CM Arvind Kejriwal when announcing landmark EV Policy, Delhi govt has EXEMPTED road tax on Battery Operated Vehicles. With right incentives & supporting infra, we are determined to ensure Delhi leads the country in rapid transition to Elec Vehicles."

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed it as another crucial step towards ensuring a "pollution-free Delhi". "Another crucial step towards ensuring a pollution-free Delhi. This incentive-based policy will encourage large scale adoption of electric vehicles, and bring us closer to fulfilling our dream of making Delhi the EV capital of India," he tweeted.

The Kejriwal government also suggestions from the people on the exemption on the registration fee. The order to waive off the fee will be issued in the next three days, according to an official release. Kejriwal had announced the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2020, with a focus to increase the adoption of electric vehicles in Delhi by incentivizing the purchase and use of the EVs. The policy aims to register 5 lakh electric vehicles in the city by 2024.

In August, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the Delhi government has notified the electric vehicle policy. "Delhi government will provide financial assistance to those buying electric vehicles under Electric Vehicle Policy. Financial assistance of Rs 30,000 will be given on the purchase of 2-wheelers, Rs 1.5 lakh on cars and Rs 30,000 on auto-rickshaws and e-rickshaws," he had said. (ANI)