Protesters block railway tracks in Hooghly, demand train services

Protesters blocked railway tracks at Pandua railway station on Sunday demanding train services claiming that they face difficulty in commuting by special trains during the lockdown. Some special trains are being run exclusively for railway employees while common passengers have to manage their travelling in the limited number of trains running due to the pandemic.

Protesting against the travelling exclusivity, passengers at Pandua railway station have stopped the rail service by putting a huge stone on the railway line. In order to control the situation, Pandua police officers along with Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) were present at the location.

Efforts are being made to remove these people by persuasion. (ANI)