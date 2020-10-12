Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biodefence Assessment released to prepare NZDF for biological hazards

“More extreme weather events, changing temperatures, and rising sea levels will change the spread of pests and diseases, and may introduce invasive species into new areas,” said Ron Mark.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 12-10-2020 07:56 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 07:56 IST
Biodefence Assessment released to prepare NZDF for biological hazards
The assessment was produced by the Ministry of Defence in consultation with the New Zealand Defence Force and other New Zealand Government agencies. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Ministry of Defence has today released a Defence Assessment examining Defence's role across the spectrum of biological hazards and threats facing New Zealand.

Biodefence: Preparing for a New Era of Biological Hazards and Threats looks at how the NZDF supports other agencies' biodefence activities and considers the context of the wider impacts of biological threats to the security of New Zealand and the wider Pacific region in a changing strategic environment.

"A range of biological hazards and threats, whether they manifest naturally, accidentally, or deliberately, have the potential to have serious impacts on New Zealand's security, and the security of our partners around the globe, as we are currently experiencing," said Ron Mark.

"Our unique biodiversity, biosecurity, human health, economic wellbeing, Te Ao Māori, and way of life could be impacted by biological hazards and threats."

Biodefence follows on from the Government's Strategic Defence Policy Statement 2018 which, for the first time, recognised climate change as a major driver for Defence operations, and 2018's Climate Crisis: Readiness and Responsibilities, which assessed how climate change will exacerbate existing security issues.

"More extreme weather events, changing temperatures, and rising sea levels will change the spread of pests and diseases, and may introduce invasive species into new areas," said Ron Mark.

"The Defence Force plays an important role supporting other government agencies, such as MPI, DOC, and Police, in reducing, readying for, responding to, and recovering from biological hazards and threats."

The Biodefence Assessment has been developed as part of an ongoing workstream to assess NZDF's support to wider Government agencies. The NZDF's role in New Zealand's ongoing COVID-19 response is a key example of this support.

The assessment was produced by the Ministry of Defence in consultation with the New Zealand Defence Force and other New Zealand Government agencies.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Time has come to accept that talks won't make China change its aggressive stance: US NSA

China has attempted to seize control of the Line of Actual Control LAC with India by force as part of its territorial aggression, US national security advisor has said, underlining that time has come to accept that dialogue and agreements w...

Fire breaks out at Dhobi Ghat in Lucknow's Aishbagh, no casualties reported

A fire broke out at Dhobi Ghat in Lucknows Aishbagh area late on Monday night. The fire tenders reached the spot and doused the flames.According to a fire official, there were 50-60 shanties in the area, however, no casualties were reported...

TECNO CAMON 16 set to redefine photography with 64 MP camera and pioneering Eye Auto Focus

New Delhi India, October 10 ANIBusinessWire India TECNO, the global premium smartphone brand that has a track record of introducing innovative products with premium features in the mid-budget segment, today launched the TECNO CAMON 16 with ...

IPL 13: We bowled really well as a unit, says Krunal Pandya

After registering a comfortable five-wicket win over Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya hailed the bowling performance of his side and said every bowler played their role perfectly. Mumbai Indians chased down a total o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020