Few incidents of stubble burning in Hry now due to farmers’ rising awareness: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar on Monday said there were very few incidents of stubble burning in the state now due to the increased awareness among farmers on the issue. Very few incidents of paddy stubble burning have been reported during the present season as also borne out by the satellite imagery, he said.

"There have been very few incidents of stubble burning as Haryana farmers have become aware (about the harmful effects of this practice). Farmers collect stubble and tie them in bales and later give it to those who put it to different usages," Khattar told reporters here. The chief minister said the state government has begun buying farmers' paddy stubble in the state at Rs 50 a quintal and sending them to various industries where they can be used.

"Farmers can collect stubble and tie them in bales, for which we have kept a rate of Rs 50 per quintal and we send them where they can be put to use. "We are transporting stubbles to industries like those involved in power production or cardboard manufacturing," he said. Punjab and Haryana both have been blamed for the rising air pollution and smog due to stubble burning by farmers during the past few years.