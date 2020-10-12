Left Menu
Development News Edition

Selected tourism centres in Kerala to open up from today

After several months of the COVID-19 lockdown, the Kerala government on Monday allowed select tourism centers in the state to open in two phases in strict compliance with the COVID-19 precautions.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 12-10-2020 20:53 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 20:53 IST
Selected tourism centres in Kerala to open up from today
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

After several months of the COVID-19 lockdown, the Kerala government on Monday allowed select tourism centers in the state to open in two phases in strict compliance with the COVID-19 precautions. As per a statement, the order was issued with conditional entry to hill station adventure resorts and backwater tourism centers for tourists inside and outside the state.

Houseboats and other tourist boats will also be allowed to operate, while tourism beaches will be allowed from November 1. "Despite the ongoing COVID-19 threat, many other states in the country had earlier opened up the tourism sector. However, as a densely populated state, the restriction should be made in Kerala. Tourism is not included in the prohibited category in the Unlock 4 order issued by the Union Home Ministry. Based on this, the state government has taken a decision to provide relief to the tourism industry in the state on the basis of the assessment that there is no threat in opening tourism centers with strict precautions," Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran was quoted in the statement.

Quarantine has not been made mandatory for tourists from other states for short visits of up to one week but will have to register on the COVID Jagratha Portal. The statement further advised tourists not to travel if they had symptoms of the coronavirus and said that masks, social distancing and sanitization were compulsory. If tourists develop symptoms during their visit, they should consult a doctor.

"Tourist centers and hotels should have facilities to check the body temperature of travelers, wash their hands thoroughly, and take all other precautions prescribed by the Health Department. Sidewalks, handrails, and seats should be disinfected with sanitizer spray and the names and details of those who visit the tourism centers should be recorded. The Deputy Directors of Tourism and the DTPC Secretaries will be responsible for ensuring that the Covid protocol is complied with. Tourist centers should be cleaned and disinfected at regular intervals," the order said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Aid group says Libyan militia is holding hostage 60 migrants

A Libyan armed group is holding hostage at least 60 migrants, including two dozen children, in appalling conditions after abducting them almost two weeks ago, an aid group has said. Masked militiamen abducted the migrants on September 28 fr...

Delhi Assembly panel resumes hearing of witnesses on complaints against Facebook

Delhi Assemblys Peace and Harmony Committee on Monday examined two witnesses on complaints against Facebook, and both stressed the need for more transparency in the operation, functioning as well as grievance redressal system of the social ...

Bihar BJP cracks down on rebels, expels 9 leaders including those contesting on LJP tickets

The BJP in Bihar on Monday expelled its nine leaders, including a sitting member of the outgoing assembly and two former MLAs, for entering the fray against official NDA candidates, mostly as nominees of the Lok Janshakti Party headed by Ch...

UK's Johnson shuts pubs in parts of England with new COVID curbs

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed a tiered system of further restrictions on parts of England on Monday, including shutting pubs, to curb an acceleration in COVID-19 cases, though anger was rising at the cost of the curtailment o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020