Tamil Nadu CM's mother passes away
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami's mother Thavasaye Ammal died in Salem in the early hours of Tuesday. She was 93.ANI | Salem (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 13-10-2020 09:01 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 09:01 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami's mother Thavasaye Ammal died in Salem in the early hours of Tuesday. She was 93.
She suffered a cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead in a private hospital in Salem at 1 am.
Chief Minister Palaniswami has reached Salem to attend the last rites of his mother. His mother's final rites will take place at a cremation ground in Siluvampalayam village of Salem district. (ANI)
Also Read: Palaniswami to be AIADMK's CM candidate for Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections in 2021: Sources
- READ MORE ON:
- Palaniswami