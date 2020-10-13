Tamil Nadu CM's mother passes away

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami's mother Thavasaye Ammal died in Salem in the early hours of Tuesday. She was 93.

She suffered a cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead in a private hospital in Salem at 1 am.

Chief Minister Palaniswami has reached Salem to attend the last rites of his mother. His mother's final rites will take place at a cremation ground in Siluvampalayam village of Salem district. (ANI)

