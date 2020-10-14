Mamata Banerjee virtually inaugurates Durga Puja pandals across West Bengal
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday inaugurated Durga Puja pandals across the state through video conferencing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 14-10-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 19:00 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday inaugurated Durga Puja pandals across the state through video conferencing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She inaugurated pandals from districts like Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri.
This year, Durga Puja will be celebrated from October 23 to October 26. Earlier this week, Banerjee had urged Durga Puja Committees not to allow people without masks in pandals during Puja celebrations. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Durga Puja
- Mamata Banerjee
- Cooch Behar
- West Bengal
ALSO READ
Bengali outfits urge Yogi Adityanath to allow Durga Puja in UP
Bengali outfits urge Yogi govt to allow Durga Puja in UP; TMC-BJP slugfest over 'order'
BJP holds meet on Bengal polls, Shah may visit state before Durga Puja
Amit Shah likely to visit Bengal before Durga Puja
Jharkhand govt issues guidelines for Durga Puja, Dussehra