West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday inaugurated Durga Puja pandals across the state through video conferencing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 14-10-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 19:00 IST
Mamata Banerjee virtually inaugurates Durga Puja pandals across West Bengal
Visuals from the virtual inauguration. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday inaugurated Durga Puja pandals across the state through video conferencing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She inaugurated pandals from districts like Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri.

This year, Durga Puja will be celebrated from October 23 to October 26. Earlier this week, Banerjee had urged Durga Puja Committees not to allow people without masks in pandals during Puja celebrations. (ANI)

