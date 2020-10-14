Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU leaders plan talks, but no deal, on climate change target

A summit of European Union leaders this week is not expected to yield a deal on a new climate target, according to draft documents and EU officials, likely pushing to December a decision on how deeply the bloc will cut emissions this decade.

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 21:38 IST
EU leaders plan talks, but no deal, on climate change target

A summit of European Union leaders this week is not expected to yield a deal on a new climate target, according to draft documents and EU officials, likely pushing to December a decision on how deeply the bloc will cut emissions this decade. The meeting of the leaders of the 27 EU countries in Brussels on Thursday and Friday will be their first talks on a plan to upgrade the EU's 2030 climate goal.

The EU's executive, the European Commission, wants to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% this decade from 1990 levels, to steer the bloc towards climate neutrality by 2050. The 2030 target now is a 40% cut. To fix the target in law, EU countries must agree a common position, then reach a deal with the European Parliament, which wants an even more ambitious goal.

Draft conclusions for the summit, seen by Reuters, do not include a specific 2030 target. EU leaders will "return to the issue" at a December summit to seek agreement on the goal by year-end, the draft said. Draft conclusions for a meeting next week of EU environment ministers, who hold parallel talks on the issue, also do not include a specific 2030 target.

The EU is hurrying to meet a deadline for countries to upgrade their climate pledges under the Paris Agreement this year. Dragging a decision on the target into 2021 could also disrupt a wave of EU emissions-cutting policies due next summer. But EU countries, which take decisions by unanimity, remain split.

A group of 11 countries - among them, France, Estonia, Spain and Denmark - on Wednesday published a joint letter calling for an EU emissions-cutting target of at least 55%. Others, concerned by the huge economic transformation required, appear unwilling to budge before December.

"The October European Council is the right moment to establish a process before reaching a final decision on the 2030 target in December meeting," a Polish official said. Poland, which generates more than 70% of its power from coal, has requested an analysis of how the goal would impact individual countries.

"That is impossible ... If this is the condition to get an agreement, there will be no agreement," said German State Secretary for environment Jochen Flasbarth. He said countries could discuss funding and support for carbon-intensive states.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Ladakh records 87 new COVID-19 cases, 79 more recoveries

The Union Territory of Ladakh reported 87 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, pushing its infection tally to 5,238, an official bulletin said. Seventy-nine more patients have recovered from the disease, it added.The number of active cases in t...

Better equipped but emotionally drained, Spain's intensive care staff confront COVID second wave

Emotional fatigue has begun to set in among the intensive care staff at the Infanta Sofia hospital near Madrid, even though the team is better equipped now than during the pandemics March-April peak.At that time we had a spike that complete...

Maha: Govt asks fishermen in Palghar not to venture into sea

Palghar district administration on Wednesday asked fishermen not to venture into sea for the next two days in view of a heavy rain forecast, a senior official said. District collector Manik Gurusal also appealed to fishermen in sea to retur...

More Nigerian protests against police brutality as reforms fail to convince

Nigerian protesters demanding an end to police brutality returned to the streets on Wednesday, saying they were unconvinced by the creation of a new police unit and a pledge not to use violence against demonstrators. Protesters have staged ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020