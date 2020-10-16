Rosatom Tech extends its work with IAEA into three programmatic areas

Rosatom Technical Academy (Rosatom Tech) has become the first IAEA Collaborating Centre to extend its work with the IAEA into three different programmatic areas: nuclear sciences and applications, nuclear security and nuclear energy.

Collaborating Centres work with the IAEA in specific technical areas, sharing knowledge and resources in the peaceful uses of nuclear energy to help governments achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development goals. Of the 46 Collaborating Centres offering research, development and training, most work with the IAEA in a single thematic area, while a few engage in two areas of work.

"The IAEA Collaborating Centres Scheme is an effective tool for expanding the practical application of nuclear techniques around the world," said Yuri Seleznev, Rector of Rosatom Tech. "Rosatom Tech is ready to make its contribution and enhance the IAEA support to the Member States."

Rosatom Tech – a Centre of Excellence in Russia for building competence in nuclear engineering — was originally designated last year as an IAEA Collaborating Centre in the field of knowledge management and human resources development for nuclear energy and nuclear security. Following an agreement, signed on the sidelines of the 64th IAEA General Conference last month, the Academy will now also focus on conducting Joint Rosatom IAEA schools on non-power nuclear applications and developing associated learning materials, such as handbooks, brochures and e-learning courses.

"Rosatom Tech is a well-recognized institution for developing knowledge management activities," said Najat Mokhtar, IAEA Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Nuclear Sciences and Applications. "I was impressed by the excellent work delivered by the Rosatom Tech team in hosting the fifth World Nuclear University School on Radiation Technologies in Obninsk last year and am looking forward to working with them."

The main objective of this amended Collaborating Centre agreement is to enhance the IAEA's support to the Member States planning to establish centres for nuclear science and technology and strengthen their capabilities in advancing and applying these technologies.

"The activities we are adding to the agreement today for research in the field of non‑power nuclear and radiation technology applications will enhance scientific and technical capabilities in our Member States," added Mikhail Chudakov, IAEA Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Nuclear Energy.

"This signing ceremony marks another important recognition of the close cooperation between the IAEA and the Rosatom Tech Academy in the area of nuclear security — the collaboration has resulted in various activities, including developing and translating IAEA nuclear security training materials into Russian as well as hosting IAEA nuclear security training courses, workshops and seminars," said Juan Carlos Lentijo, IAEA Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Nuclear Safety and Security.