Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rosatom Tech extends its work with IAEA into three programmatic areas

Collaborating Centres work with the IAEA in specific technical areas, sharing knowledge and resources in the peaceful uses of nuclear energy to help governments achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development goals.

IAEA | Updated: 16-10-2020 08:36 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 08:36 IST
Rosatom Tech extends its work with IAEA into three programmatic areas
“The IAEA Collaborating Centres Scheme is an effective tool for expanding the practical application of nuclear techniques around the world,” said Yuri Seleznev, Rector of Rosatom Tech. Image Credit: ANI

Rosatom Technical Academy (Rosatom Tech) has become the first IAEA Collaborating Centre to extend its work with the IAEA into three different programmatic areas: nuclear sciences and applications, nuclear security and nuclear energy.

Collaborating Centres work with the IAEA in specific technical areas, sharing knowledge and resources in the peaceful uses of nuclear energy to help governments achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development goals. Of the 46 Collaborating Centres offering research, development and training, most work with the IAEA in a single thematic area, while a few engage in two areas of work.

"The IAEA Collaborating Centres Scheme is an effective tool for expanding the practical application of nuclear techniques around the world," said Yuri Seleznev, Rector of Rosatom Tech. "Rosatom Tech is ready to make its contribution and enhance the IAEA support to the Member States."

Rosatom Tech – a Centre of Excellence in Russia for building competence in nuclear engineering — was originally designated last year as an IAEA Collaborating Centre in the field of knowledge management and human resources development for nuclear energy and nuclear security. Following an agreement, signed on the sidelines of the 64th IAEA General Conference last month, the Academy will now also focus on conducting Joint Rosatom IAEA schools on non-power nuclear applications and developing associated learning materials, such as handbooks, brochures and e-learning courses.

"Rosatom Tech is a well-recognized institution for developing knowledge management activities," said Najat Mokhtar, IAEA Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Nuclear Sciences and Applications. "I was impressed by the excellent work delivered by the Rosatom Tech team in hosting the fifth World Nuclear University School on Radiation Technologies in Obninsk last year and am looking forward to working with them."

The main objective of this amended Collaborating Centre agreement is to enhance the IAEA's support to the Member States planning to establish centres for nuclear science and technology and strengthen their capabilities in advancing and applying these technologies.

"The activities we are adding to the agreement today for research in the field of non‑power nuclear and radiation technology applications will enhance scientific and technical capabilities in our Member States," added Mikhail Chudakov, IAEA Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Nuclear Energy.

"This signing ceremony marks another important recognition of the close cooperation between the IAEA and the Rosatom Tech Academy in the area of nuclear security — the collaboration has resulted in various activities, including developing and translating IAEA nuclear security training materials into Russian as well as hosting IAEA nuclear security training courses, workshops and seminars," said Juan Carlos Lentijo, IAEA Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Nuclear Safety and Security.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

Zohra Begum Kazi: Google honors Florence Nightingale of Dhaka on her 108th birthday

Egyptian designer tailors clothing brand for people with disabilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian students adjust to blended learning at UK universities

A significant cohort of students from India have managed to travel to the UK despite COVID-19 restrictions to take up courses across universities and are adjusting to the blended learning approach of a mix of online and in-person teaching, ...

Mobile device data reveal the dynamics in a positive relationship between human mobility and COVID-19 infections

New research by PNAS suggests that accurately estimating human mobility and gauging its relationship with virus transmission during pandemic is critical for control of the spread of COVID-19 and any other highly contagious disease. A key co...

Surveys suggest men, women have different attitudes towards COVID-19 pandemic

Scientists have finally cracked why women ruled countries are responding more effectively to coronavirus pandemic as surveys suggest a difference in attitudes towards the COVID-19 pandemic in the genders which impacts the gender differences...

Developing countries need sustainable recovery to dig out of debt: UN official

Poor and middle-income countries need bold new mechanisms to dig out of crushing debt, sharply worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic, with a focus on green, sustainable recovery, a senior UN official told G-20 finance ministers and central bank...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020