MSP, govt procurement important for country's food security, here to stay: PM Modi

Once again terming the three recent agricultural reforms "a very important step in improving the agriculture sector of the country and increasing the income of farmers", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that Minimum Support Price (MSP) and government procurement would continue.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2020 13:23 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 13:19 IST
MSP, govt procurement important for country's food security, here to stay: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an event to mark the 75th anniversary of India's long-standing relationship with FAO on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

He added One Nation One Ration Card system has also been implemented in 28 states and Union Territories of the country to ensure food security. The comments of the Prime Minister come amid Opposition protests over the central government's move to implement three new agricultural laws.

He added One Nation One Ration Card system has also been implemented in 28 states and Union Territories of the country to ensure food security. The comments of the Prime Minister come amid Opposition protests over the central government's move to implement three new agricultural laws.

The Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation 17 recently developed biofortified varieties of eight crops on World Food Day. "Over the years, there has been considerable work in research and development of advanced seeds in the country. Today, 70 biofortified varieties of different crops are available to the farmers. Before 2014, there was only one such variety," he said.

