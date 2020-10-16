Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi govt exempts electric vehicles from registration fee

Delhi government on Friday exempted electric vehicles (EV) from registration fee in a bid to promote battery-operated vehicles.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2020 13:44 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 13:44 IST
Delhi govt exempts electric vehicles from registration fee
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi government on Friday exempted electric vehicles (EV) from registration fee in a bid to promote battery-operated vehicles. In an official notification, the Delhi government said, "All electric vehicles in Delhi will get an exemption from the registration fee. Transport Department of Delhi Government has issued a notification to waive registration fees on battery-powered vehicles."

"Congrats again, Delhi! Next in the list of breakthrough incentives promised by CM Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi govt exempts the Registration fee on Battery Operated Vehicles. Delhi leads again, the EV way," Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot tweeted. Earlier, electric vehicles were also exempted from road tax on October 11. (ANI)

Also Read: Arvind Kejriwal attends first board meeting of Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

Zohra Begum Kazi: Google honors Florence Nightingale of Dhaka on her 108th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

2 charged with endangering queen as Thai protests continue

Authorities in Thailand have filed the most severe charges yet in connection with ongoing pro-democracy demonstrations, charging two men under an article of the law covering violence against the queen. Ekachai Hongkangwan and Paothong Bunku...

Poland reports new daily record of 132 coronavirus-related deaths

Poland on Friday reported a new daily record of 132 coronavirus-related deaths and counted 7,705 new confirmed cases, amid fears the pandemic is testing the countrys supply of hospital beds and ventilators.The government urged Poles to trav...

Flood situation remains grim in Karnataka

The flood situation in many parts of Karnataka remained grim on Friday as well due to torrential rains and release of water from the major dams in the state. North Karnataka remained the worst affected as this was the third time floods hit ...

NEDLAC welcomes President's economic recovery plan

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union NEHAWU has welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosas Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan for the emphasis it places on job creation. In a statement shortly after the Presidents speech ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020