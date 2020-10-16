Delhi govt exempts electric vehicles from registration fee

Delhi government on Friday exempted electric vehicles (EV) from registration fee in a bid to promote battery-operated vehicles. In an official notification, the Delhi government said, "All electric vehicles in Delhi will get an exemption from the registration fee. Transport Department of Delhi Government has issued a notification to waive registration fees on battery-powered vehicles."

"Congrats again, Delhi! Next in the list of breakthrough incentives promised by CM Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi govt exempts the Registration fee on Battery Operated Vehicles. Delhi leads again, the EV way," Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot tweeted. Earlier, electric vehicles were also exempted from road tax on October 11. (ANI)

