Goa to focus on cluster devpt to generate jobs, boost revenue

The Goa government will develop clusters as part of its self-reliance programme to generate employment and enhance revenue collection, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said on Friday. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant held a review meeting of cluster development plan under the centrally-sponsored Scheme of Fund for Regeneration of Traditional Industries (SFURTI).

The CMO said the meeting held on Thursday was part of the governments move to revive the state's economy under Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Swayampoorna Goa initiative. Briefing about the meeting, the CMO tweeted Chief Minister @DrPramodPSawant held a review meeting of Cluster Development Plan for #AatmanirbharBharat #SwayampoornaGoa under the scheme of Fund for Regeneration of Traditional Industries (SFURTI) by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) on October 15." Clusters will be developed which will lead to employment generation, revenue enhancement and sustainable economy by promoting local artisans, farmers, self-help groups etc by providing them common facility centres to facilitate processing of agricultural and other produce, the CMO added.