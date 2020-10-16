Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farmers' welfare UP govt's top priority: Adityanath

The chief minister also apprised the CII of a unique variety of rice, known as “Kala Namak” grown in eastern Uttar Pradesh districts, including Siddharthnagar, and the government’s efforts to promote it on the lines of Basmati rice.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 20:33 IST
Farmers' welfare UP govt's top priority: Adityanath
Addressing an online CII event, Yogi Adityanath pointed out that 119 sugar mills functioned successfully in Uttar Pradesh following all anti-Covid precautions and protocols. Image Credit: ANI

Amid widespread agitation against the three central farm laws in Punjab and Haryana, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday asserted that the farmers' welfare and the growth of agriculture sector in the state are his government's top priorities. Enlisting a slew of pro-farmer measures by his government in Uttar Pradesh, the chief minister said his government ensured the crop procurement without any disruption even amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Addressing an online CII event, Yogi Adityanath pointed out that 119 sugar mills functioned successfully in Uttar Pradesh following all anti-Covid precautions and protocols. The chief minister said as the Rabi crop in UP got ready for harvesting amid the lockdown, the state government set up 6,000 procurement centres to help farmers sell their produce and these centres functioned successfully adhering to all precautions.

He said these centres procured 36 lakh metric tonnes of wheat. For the Kharif crop too, 4,000 procurement centres have been established, he noted.

The state government has also decided to build over 5,000 godowns at the grassroots level in the next four years to store farm produce, he said. The chief minister also apprised the CII of a unique variety of rice, known as "Kala Namak" grown in eastern Uttar Pradesh districts, including Siddharthnagar, and the government's efforts to promote it on the lines of Basmati rice. A scheme has been prepared by various research institutes to promote the "Kala Namak" variety of rice, he said. As many as 92 per cent farmers in the state are marginal and for their economic development it is important to recognise their efforts, he noted. He said the state government has started work in this direction.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Digvijaya ran Nath govt from behind curtains: MP BJP chief

Madhya Pradesh BJP chief V D Sharma on Thursday accused senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh of running the previous Kamal Nath-led government in the state from behind the curtains. He also dared state Congress chief Kamal Nath to rope in...

Floods: Centre stands in solidarity with Karnataka, PM Modi tells Yediyurappa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and assured him that the Centre stood in solidarity with the people of Karnataka, who are affected by floods triggered by heavy rains. Spoke to CM B S Yediyurapp...

NSG personnel decorated with service medals on raising day

Six NSG personnel were on Friday decorated with service medals by Union minister G Kishan Reddy on the occasion of the commando forces 36th raising day. The minister of state for home said the force has conducted many successful counterterr...

German 10-year bond yields set for biggest weekly drop since June

Germanys 10-year bond yield was set for its biggest weekly drop since June, but markets stabilised on Friday near seven-month lows following Thursdays flight from risk prompted by measures to curb coronavirus infections in Europe. Safe-have...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020