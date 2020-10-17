Six workers die after inhaling poisonous gas in Pak

Six workers died after inhaling poisonous gas while cleaning an underground tank in a factory in Pakistan's Sindh province, an official said. The incident happened in provincial capital Karachi’s Industrial Site Area on Friday. An official of the Chipa welfare trust, which took out the workers from the underground tank, said all the victims were declared dead on arrival at hospital.

“One of them had gone down to clean the underground tank which contained toxic chemicals. After he inhaled some gas, his condition deteriorated and five others who went down to rescue him also fell ill,” he said. Industrial incidents in Pakistan’s biggest city and financial hub happen regularly as many factories and industries are found to largely ignore safety regulations.

In 2012, some 280 workers died during a fire at a garment factory in Karachi’s Baldia town..